FAYETTEVILLE — This time last year Jaxson Robinson was a Texas A&M Aggies freshman guard and Ethan Henderson a junior Arkansas Razorbacks starting forward.
In Saturday’s noon SEC men’s basketball game on the SEC Network at the Aggies’ Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, Robinson starts at guard for coach Eric Musselman’s 10-4 overall/0-2 in the SEC Razorbacks while Henderson starts at forward for Buzz Williams’ 12-2, 1-0 Aggies.
Musselman had tried hard to recruit Robinson out of high school in Ada, Oklahoma, and jumped at chance when Robinson submitted his name in the transfer portal.
Henderson of Little Rock Parkview, lettered at Arkansas for one year under Mike Anderson and the last two under Musselman.
Each season opened with Henderson at the end of the bench but ended with Henderson playing some key roles including as a starter.
Still, with big men Jaylin Williams and Connor Vanover returning and previously regular starting forwards Au’Diese Toney, Stanley Umude and Kamani Johnson transferring respectively from the Universities of Pittsburgh, South Dakota and Arkansas-Little Rock, Musselman understood Henderson seeking opportunities in the transfer portal and wished him well.
Regarding Robinson, seven rebounds inserted as a starter in the SEC loss at Mississippi State, and three assists and three rebounds in the SEC loss to Vanderbilt, and a combined 6 of 10 treys for Arkansas’ final December nonconference games against Hofstra and Elon, Musselman said, “he’s our youngest player. I love the fact he’s getting game experience. I think he’s becoming more and more comfortable. At Mississippi State it was his seven rebounds. Last game it was his ability to find open teammates with three assists. He’s a guy that is watching film and he’s a guy that’s in the gym on his own working on his game. So certainly his best basketball is ahead of him because of his attitude and his willingness to get better.”
Robinson arrived with a reputation as more shooter than defender but at times against Mississippi State was assigned to guard top scorer Iverson Molinar and held usual No. 2 Vanderbilt scorer Jordan Wright to a 3 of 12 shooting night.
Musselman said he detected that willingness to improve in all phases while recruiting Robinson out of high school.
“As a young man, I really liked him,” Musselman said. “He’s just a guy that is a pleasure to be around.”
As is Henderson, Musselman said of the Aggies’ 6-foot-8 shot-blocker blocking three shots during A&M’s 81-79 SEC successes last Saturday at Georgia.
“Ethan does a great job of understanding his game,” Musselman said. “He was a pleasure to coach. Really nice young man. Plays with energy, runs the floor really hard, really good shot blocker. Actually, Texas A&M’s a great fit for him because they have a lot of shooting, great 3-point shooting team and that allows Ethan to play with space. He’s found a really good spot and a good system for him.”
No doubt Robinson and Henderson would like to haunt their old teams like former Razorback Abayomi (Baybe) Iyiola did in Hofstra’s 89-81 stunner over Arkansas in December at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
A redshirt his first Arkansas season transferring from Stetson University and playing only game injured all last season, Iyiola returned from his all wishing him well at the end of last season dip into the transfer portal to slam an 18-points/14 rebounds double-double against the Hogs for Hofstra.
“Baybe killed us,” Musselman said. “He played great. He’s probably really happy with how he kicked our butt. So I’m sure Jaxson would love to have a big game. I’m sure Ethan would love to have a big game.”
As a team stuck in an 0-2 SEC start and 1-4 for their last five games, the rest of the Razorbacks ought to arrive in College Station, as motivated as Jaxson Robinson will be.
In the 75-74 loss to Vanderbilt, with Arkansas guard JD Notae’s three rimmed out at their end, the Hogs derived a big 28 points offensive game from forward Stanley Umude and a great all-round game, 20 points and nice second-half defensive job against Vandy star Scotty Pippen Jr. but must get reliable guard Devo Davis on track after a disastrous foul-plagued, turnovers-plagued nine minutes against Vanderbilt.
Buzz Williams’ Aggies buzz off Marcus Williams’ game-ending three overcoming Georgia in Athens last Saturday and starting hot. They have blended well transfers Marcus Williams, via the University of Wyoming, Henderson, via Arkansas, Henry Coleman, via Duke, and Tyrece Radford, via Virginia Tech with holdovers Quenton Jackson, A&M’s leading scorer averaging 13.3 points, and versatile guard Andre Gordon.
A lot of new faces playing Buzz Williams old intense style but with a 3-point shooting difference.
“Coach Buzz Williams does a great job,” Musselman said. “I think he always does, even years where they haven’t had maybe a great record, they’re so well-coached. We thought that they were as hard to play against as anybody, regardless of their record.”
They have that and then some this season, Musselman asserts.
“They have a way different identity this year than they’ve had in the past,” Musselman said. “They’re playing faster, they’re shooting more threes.”
