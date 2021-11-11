The football state playoffs begin Friday with a trio of games on the docket.
Conway earned a first-round bye, and will play the winner of Rogers and Catholic at John McConnell Stadium next Friday.
The 5A West Conference champion and 5A West No. 1 seed Greenbrier hosts Maumelle on Friday.
The Panthers are coming off a convincing win over the high-flying Vilonia Eagles last Friday in the Faulkner County Judge’s Cup in Greenbrier.
The Greenbrier defense came out strong, holding the Eagles to 22 points, while pouring on 45 on offense.
The Panthers put up nearly 500 yards of total offense against Vilonia, while senior quarterback Cooper Wilcox completed 17 of 27 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Senior running back Nick Huett rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.
Maumelle had last week off after beating Watson Chapel 56-6 in Week 9 to end the Hornets’ season with a 4-6 record and a 3-3 record in the 5A West.
The win over Watson Chapel snapped a two-game losing streak to Pulaski Academy and White Hall.
Earlier this season, Maumelle went to Vilonia and nearly beat the Eagles in a 34-32 loss.
Hooten’s has Greenbrier as a 17-point favorite at home.
This game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network YouTube channel.
The Vilonia Eagles took a loss last Friday and face a tough opening round matchup in the 5A State Playoffs.
Hooten’s gives this Game of the Week honors as Vilonia, the 5A West No. 2 seed, takes on Little Rock Christian, the 5A Central’s No. 3 seed.
The Eagles finished the regular season at 9-1, while the Warriors finished 8-2 with losses to White Hall and Pulaski Academy.
Vilonia will have to bounce back after putting out the lowest scoring output of the season.
Senior quarterback Austin Myers finished last week’s game completing 13 of 30 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.
However, on the season Myers has thrown for 3,034 yards and 42 touchdowns with four interceptions, while completing 70.2 percent of passes.
Meanwhile, the Warriors have gone 3-2 over the final four weeks of the season, reeling off a pair of wins over the past two weeks — a 56-6 win over Jacksonville and a 49-12 over Watson Chapel.
Hooten’s gives LRC the slight edge with a 3-point advantage on the road at Vilonia.
The game will be broadcast on the Vilonia High School YouTube page.
After finishing up Class 4-2A conference play with a 40-14 at home over Hector, the Quitman Bulldogs earned the 4-2A’s second seed.
The Bulldogs earned a first-round home matchup against Foreman.
Foreman has had a forgetful season, losing all but two games, which came within the last two weeks of the season.
The Gators picked up wins over Parkers Chapel and Mineral Springs.
Meanwhile, Quitman only fell three times, two nonconference games and a loss to 4-2A conference champion Bigelow.
Quitman is also on a two-game winning streak, beating Mountainburg and the previously mentioned win over Hector.
Hooten’s doesn’t have any doubt in this game as it favors Quitman by 23 at home.
The game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
All games will kick off at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.