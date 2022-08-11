With the start of the 2022 men’s soccer season just around the corner, the ASUN Conference has announced its preseason all-conference team and annual coaches’ poll. After a successful first campaign in the league that saw the Bears capture a share of the ASUN regular season title, Central Arkansas was justly rewarded by the league’s head coaches.

“Obviously very pleased for these guys, I thought each one was very deserving of this honor,” Head coach Frank Kohlenstein said. “We feel like the leadership qualities and the skills that each one of these guys have, we can do a lot of really good things this year.”

