UCA's Cam Hunter attempts a jumper during action last season. The Bears will host seven non-conference games at the Farris Center this coming season.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas Bears will have four Power 5 opponents along with a trip to Hawaii on their 2023-24 men's basketball schedule that was announced Thursday.

The ASUN Conference also released the league schedule on Thursday, which has the Bears playing eight home and eight road conference games.

