The Conway Christian Eagles lost 45-18 to the Perryville Mustangs on Friday in a game characterized by turnovers and missed opportunities for both teams.
Both teams suffered significant woes in the red zone, turning the ball over multiple times with only a few yards to go to reach the endzone.
The Mustangs, however, did a better job of limiting the damage caused by their mistakes and won handily on the road.
Conway Christian entered the game 0-2, having lost its first two games of the season against Baptist Prep and Atkins High School by scores of 48-14 and 42-0.
Perryville were 1-1 and coming off a rough 40-8 loss against Bigelow after winning its first game of the season 17-14 against Mount Ida.
Both teams struggled to settle in to the game, trading failed fourth down conversions on the game’s opening two drives.
Perryville, however, drew first blood on its second drive with a 6-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back Ethan Weaver.
Conway Christian drove almost 80 yards down the field in response, even converting a fourth down conversion to extend its drive, but turned the ball over on downs just five yards short of the endzone at the beginning of the second quarter.
The struggles which plagued both offenses early in the first quarter returned to start the second, as the Mustangs and the Eagles turned the ball over on downs in the quarter’s first two drives. Perryville’s second drive of the quarter appeared promising after a long pass completion from Mustang sophomore quarterback Tyler Givens to senior Jesse Hawks put the ball deep in the red zone of Conway Christian.
On the following play, however, the Eagles forced a fumble and recovered the ball only three yards outside the endzone.
Despite a 9-yard pass completion which gave Conway Christian a bit more breathing room early in its drive, the Eagles suffered their own fumble inside the 5-yard line on the following play.
The Mustangs recovered the loose fumble and swiftly scored on a 3-yard rush by junior running back Crete Tippen to give them a 14-0 lead with just over four minutes left in the second quarter.
Conway Christian once again responded well to the Mustangs’ score and drove down the field deep into Perryville territory.
This time, Eagles’ quarterback Tyler Crossey completed a pass to senior wide receiver Jeramya Brock for a touchdown to make the score 14-6.
Conway Christian failed to convert a two-point conversion attempt.
Before Eagles’ fans even stopped cheering, however, Perryville senior wide receiver Colten Wright returned the following kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown, upping the Mustangs’ lead to 21-6 after one half of play.
Conway Christian turned the ball over on downs on the opening drive of the second half, while Perryville, in their first drive of the half, seemingly converted a third and 19 for a 46-yard touchdown pass, but an ineligible receiver down field penalty erased the score.
On the following play, Givens completed a deep pass to junior wide receiver Mason Roland to put the Mustangs’ deep in the Eagles’ red zone.
Another red zone turnover, a fumble on a reception by junior wide receiver Tyler Erwin on Conway Christian’s 1, gave the Eagles the ball deep in their own territory.
On the following play, Perryville recovered another Conway fumble and took the ball into the endzone to make the score 28-6.
The Eagles, however, responded well and scored on a pass completion from Crossey to senior wide receiver Jace Kramer to make the score 28-12 after another failed two-point conversion.
On the previous play, Crossey completed an almost 80-yard pass to Brock which set the Eagles up for the easy touchdown.
A Perryville fumble on the following drive seemed to buoy Conway Christian’s spirits, but a turnover on downs deep in its own territory sapped the momentum brought on by the turnover.
Perryville’s Weaver added another rushing touchdown to make the score 36-12 with just under seven minutes left in the game.
The Mustangs completed the two-point conversion after three successive Eagles’ offsides penalties on the point-after attempt put the ball on the half-yard line.
On the following drive, the Eagles’ Crossey completed another touchdown pass to Brock to make the score 36-18.
Conway Christian failed its third two-point conversion of the game.
A late touchdown by Ethan Weaver, his third of the game, and a safety sack in the endzone for Perryville made the final score 45-18 and cemented the Mustangs’ win.
Standout performers in the game included Perryville’s Ethan Weaver, while Tyler Erwin and Mason Roland also contributed significantly to the Mustangs’ win.
For Conway Christian, Jeramya Brock provided an offensive spark and used his speed to do some of the Eagles’ limited offensive damage.
The Eagles’ loss dropped them to 0-3 on the season, while Perryville improved to 2-1.
Next week, the Eagles are away at Quitman, while Perryville will play their annual homecoming game against Danville.
