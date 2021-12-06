LITTLE ROCK — The Central Arkansas women's basketball team struggled to generate offense as it dropped a 62-38 decision to Little Rock in the Governor's I-40 Showdown on Saturday.
Freshman Randrea Wright scored 12 in the loss, but inconsistent shooting across the roster, coupled with a negative turnover difference, ultimately led to the defeat.
Wright hit double-figure scoring on a free throw in the third quarter, marking the fifth time this season the guard has reached double-digit scoring. Although eight Sugar Bears scored, Wright was the only one to reach the double-digit mark.
After scoring the first basket of the game, UCA surrendered an 8-0 run to fall behind early.
Tightening up some screws on defense, the team locked in, accounting for 11 of the next 18 points to cut the lead to two after the first quarter.
Gloria Fornah put up four points and four rebounds in the period, and the Sugar Bears held the home team to just 30 percent shooting.
The deficit would grow from there, as turnovers started to pile up for Central Arkansas.
Twelve first half turnovers led to the lead growing to a nine-point advantage for Little Rock at the midway point.
UCA took a one-point lead on a Savanna Walker free throw to make it 19-18, but the lead was short lived, as the Trojan offense found rhythm again, ending the half on a 13-3 run.
Coming out of the break, the story didn't change much for the Sugar Bears. The defensive fight showed for stretches from the Sugar Bears, keeping the Trojans to sub-40 percent shooting for much of the third quarter, but a Joe Foley defense is no small task, and trying to battle back from behind led to turnovers from the UCA offense.
With the game all but decided, the freshmen of UCA stayed in the game into the fourth quarter, earning some lumps and experience playing against a team that has multiple SEC wins this season.
Rita James tied a career-high scoring four points, hitting a couple of tough layups in the stanza.
In all, UCA committed 27 turnovers, leading to 19 Trojan points.
Looking ahead, the Sugar Bears have one more Midwest trip on the nonconference schedule, heading to American Athletic Conference opponent Tulsa on Dec. 12.
Tip-off against the Golden Hurricane is set for 1 p.m.
