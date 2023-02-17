x

Central Arkansas' Collin Cooper attempts a layup during the Bears' game at Eastern Kentucky on Thursday night.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

RICHMOND, Ky. — An uncharacteristic spate of turnovers for the University of Central Arkansas Bears on Thursday night ruined any chance of an upset as the Bears fell 74-58 to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Baptist Health Arena.

UCA, which had averaged just 8.2 turnovers over the past seven games, turned it over a season-high 23 times against the third-place Colonels, who improved to 11-4 in ASUN Conference play. EKU is now 13-1 at home on the season, and drew just a game behind second-place Liberty.

