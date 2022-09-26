MAYFLOWER — The Mayflower Golden Eagles could not find their footing in a 44-14 loss against the Pottsville Apaches on Friday night at Patrick Stadium.
Pottsville forced the Eagles into five turnovers while the Apaches turned the ball over only two times in the ball game.
Pottsville jumped on the Eagles first with a 35-yard touchdown run. The following extra point would be no good. Just a few plays later with 6:19 left in the first quarter, Pottsville forced a fumble near midfield. The Apaches scooped and scored the fumble for 55 yards with the following two-point conversion attempt being no good.
Up 12-0 on Mayflower, the Pottsville defense would stump the Mayflower offense and come away with an interception. However, the Mayflower defense would respond with a fumble recovery of their own just two plays later. In what seemed like a momentum shifting money for the Eagles, the back and forth turnover affair would continue as the Mayflower offense fumbled the ball again after the defense recovered the Pottsville fumble.
Shortly after the second quarter started, Pottsville converted the Mayflower fumble into a touchdown drive capped with a short run at the goal-line. This score extended the Pottsville lead to 18-0. Pottsville would agin extend their lead via a touchdown with 5:20 left in the second quarter to push the Apache’s lead to 24-0. Mayflower’s offense began to show life with a 25-yard pass on forth down. Turnovers would haunt the Eagles again with a promising drive being cut short by a fumble in Apache territory that returned 30 yard to near midfield.
On one of the few pass plays of the game by Pottsville’s tough option offense, Mayflower picked off the Apaches with a 1:39 left to play in the first half. This interception led to the Eagles first score of the game, with the following extra points being good. The halftime score was 24-7 in favor of Pottsville.
On the second play of the half, Pottsville would find their hands on another Mayflower pass for an interception. This would be the second pick of the game for the Apaches as they would punch-in an 8-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 31-7 with 8:48 left in the third quarter. On the next Eagles’ possession, Mayflower kept the offense out on the field on fourth down, however, the Apaches would stop the Eagles for a turnover on downs.
A couple of big runs would set the Apaches’ offense up for a short touchdown within the Mayflower 10-yard-line. The score pushed the Apache lead out to 30 with just a couple of minutes left in the third quarter. Mayflower would respond with a Jordan Robinson 58-yard run to set up the Eagles within the Apache’s 10-yard line.
In light of that, Pottsville would again shut down the Eagles offense and force them to turn the ball over on downs deep in Apache territory. Pottsville scored another touchdown with 8:14 left in the fourth quarter. Mayflower would score one more touchdown as well with a pass to Tate Langrell. Langrell led the Eagles with 80 rushing yards and 48 yards receiving.
“We have struggled against teams who run a similar run-heavy offense,” Mayflower coach Austin Emerson said. “We have got to learn how to stop that.
“I really loved how our kids fought out there. We have other coaches who tell us how impressive it is that our kids keep fighting. That’s what I love about them.”
Mayflower will hit the road next Friday to play at Central Arkansas Christian in North Little Rock.
