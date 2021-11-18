WACO, Texas — One of the key statistics Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center was turnovers, and also what happened after them.
The No. 9 Baylor Bears, the defending national champions, forced the University of Central Arkansas Bears into a season high 29 turnovers and turned those miscues into 24 points in grabbing a 92-47 victory in front of a crowd of 6,667.
UCA scored just one point off Baylor turnovers, of which it had just 12.
"Baylor is very, very good,” UCA coach Anthony Boone said. "They are very athletic and they got us sped up. We haven't seen that kind of pressure yet (this season) and it's hard to simulate that in practice. And the teams we've played before tonight haven't played that way. So it was just a little bit of a shock, especially coming out in the first half.
"Some of the passes we were accustomed to making, we couldn't make. And it took us a while to adjust to that. I thought we did a lot better job in the second half.”
The first-half highlight for the Bears came in the final seconds when Darious Hall connected from beyond halfcourt for the Bears' only three-pointer of the half to cut the deficit to 43-20.
UCA struggled offensively against Baylor's active defense, turning the ball over 17 times and shooting just 28 percent from the field.
Baylor capitalized on UCA's miscues, scoring 17 points off the turnovers. Hall, a transfer from DePaul, and V.J. Reeves, a true freshman from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, had six points each for the Bears in the first half. Baylor shot just 40.5 percent from the field but managed to take 42 shots to UCA's 25.
UCA finished with three players in double figures, led by junior forward Eddy Kayouloud with 14 points. Junior transfer Darious Hall had his first double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while true freshman V.J. Reeves chipped in 10 points off the bench, hitting 5 of 10 field goals and pulling down three rebounds.
"V.J. was better against Butler (on Friday) and tonight he was quite a bit better,” Boone said. "He's a freshman and he's going to have ups and downs, but he certainly is putting in the work, he's giving great effort and he's not making excuses. Lots of freshmen will do that when they first get in (college) but he's just shrugged it all off and gone to work.”
UCA shot 31 percent from the field and went 2 of 14 from 3-point range. Baylor hit 47.4 percent overall and made 5 of 21 from beyond the arc. Baylor also won the rebound battle 51-36, including 17 offensive rebounds.
The Bears will host their home opener at 3:15 Saturday as part of a doubleheader with the Sugar Bears.
UCA takes on Oral Roberts, a Sweet 16 team a year ago, at the Farris Center.
