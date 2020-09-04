After a 45-35 loss to the University of Alabama-Birmingham on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama, Central Arkansas coach Nathan Brown gave hope for his team.
“That was a good football team,” he said. “All the credit goes to UAB. They were ready to play and they made more plays than us tonight. We’re going to be fine. That may be the best team we’re going to play all year, talent-wise.”
The Blazers indeed posed a tough task for the Bears as UAB has yet to lose a game at home since the reconstruction of the program in 2017.
Despite the now 19-game Blazer home winning streak, UCA fought to the very end, scoring a pair of unanswered touchdowns over the game’s final eight minutes.
But, it was mistakes earlier in the game that led to the Bears trailing.
UCA had a chance to grab an early 3-0 lead when junior kicker Hayden Ray lined up for a 45-yard field goal, but his kick went left of the uprights.
After UAB put up a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter to make it 14-0, Ray had a chance to redeem himself from 45 yards out again, but his kick fell short.
A fumble by UCA senior running back Kierre Crossley led to another Blazer touchdown with five minutes left before halftime, giving UAB a 28-7 lead.
Despite these mistakes, the Bears were able to capitalize on Blazer miscues as well.
UCA cut the lead in half at the end of the first quarter when junior linebacker Malik Wilson picked off junior quarterback Tyler Johnston III and returned it 34 yards, setting up a 4-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore running back Cameron Myers.
After a failed drive by the Bears, UAB senior Myron Mitchell muffed a punt, which allowed UCA freshman defensive back Nick Nakwaasah to recover the fumble at the Blazer 15-yard line.
That allowed junior quarterback Breylin Smith to connect with junior wide receiver Lujuan Winningham for a touchdown.
Winningham made a spectacular one-handed catch while getting his jersey pulled off his shoulder pads for the touchdown, which brought the Bears within 14.
Then, on the next UAB drive, freshman quarterback Bryson Lucero connected with junior Trea Shropshire for a 2-yard gain before UCA senior defensive back Robert Rochell ripped the ball and returned the fumble 35 yards for a touchdown.
The touchdown closed the gap to 28-21 before halftime.
“It was a huge play by Robert right before the half,” Brown said. “That was a momentum-shifting play. I couldn’t be more pleased with him. He went down early with an ankle injury, battled back and got back out there. He played a good game after that. Malik’s play was huge.”
In the third quarter, the Blazers added another touchdown before miscues once again caused the Bears to fall into a bigger hole.
After not calling for a fair catch at UCA’s 31, sophomore wide receiver Tyler Hudson was blasted by UAB junior safety Kyle Harrell, causing Hudson to lose the ball, which was then recovered by senior long snapper Jacob Fuqua at the Bears’ 30-yard line.
That set up an 8-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back Lucious Stanley, giving the Blazers a 17-point lead.
UAB increased its lead to 45-21 with 8:12 to play after Smith was intercepted by Blazer sophomore cornerback Deondre Swoopes, which set up a 30-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Spencer Brown.
But, the Bears added two touchdowns late to pull within 10 before the end of the contest.
The first touchdown was another Smith to Winningham connection for eight yards with the second coming on a 6-yard touchdown from Smith to senior tight end Sam Camargo.
Brown pointed out that time of possession was a killer for his Bears.
“I thought it was a valiant effort,” he said. “I think the thing that hurt us the most was time of possession. That’s a killer to us right now — just keeping our defense on the field for too long. We couldn’t sustain enough third downs to get drives going.”
UCA trailed the Blazers in time of possession by 14 minutes, while converting just 6 of 13 third downs.
The Bears now have a chance to rest up with 16 days until they square off with Arkansas State Sept. 19 in Jonesboro.
Rest is exactly what Brown said his team needs.
“Our guys are worn down. We had an abbreviated camp and didn’t have a whole lot of summer with them as far as mandatory stuff. We’re still working them into shape. When you pile on two games in a short amount of time, that’s hard on the body. Our older guys are feeling it. It’s hard on the shoulders, hard on the ankles.”
The Bears play the Red Wolves at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro.
