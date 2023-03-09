HOT SPRINGS — Injuries and turnovers were a big key in the Class 5A state championship game Thursday night at Bank OZK Arena.

Vilonia, which was had several players miss time during the state tournament last week at Pine Bluff, committed 21 turnovers, which led to 32 points as Greenwood (31-2) beat the Lady Eagles (28-5) 58-35 to win the Class 5A state title in front of 5,123 fans.

