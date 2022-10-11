Two more University of Central Arkansas Bears received ASUN Conference weekly honors in football on Monday.
Sophomore safety TaMuarion Wilson was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week and freshman tight end Jordan Owens was named the ASUN Freshman of the Week.
Wilson, a 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from Bryant High School, finished with a career-high 13 tackles, including eight solo stops, against Lindenwood University on Saturday at First Security Field at Estes Stadium. He added a four-yard sack and intercepted a pass and returned it 17 yards.
Owens, a 6-6, 255-pounder from McGehee High School, made the most of his first career reception, a 10-yard touchdown pass from Will McElvain in the second quarter.
UCA returns to ASUN action this weekend, facing the Kennesaw State Owls on the road in Kennesaw, Ga. Game time is noon (CT).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.