The University of Central Arkansas placed two student-athletes on the 2023 ASUN Conference Baseball All-Academic team on Monday, including the co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Senior outfielder Kolby Johnson earned his second consecutive spot on the All-Academic team, and was joined this year by junior pitcher Jesse Barker, who was also named the ASUN Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

