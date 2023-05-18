Stellar seasons on the field have yielded more awards for the Central Arkansas softball team, with two Bears being named All-Region athletes by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA). One of the best pitchers in the country, Kayla Beaver was named to the second team in the Southeast Region, while Tremere Harris was named a third team outfielder after helping lead Central Arkansas to 44 wins this season.
In a region stacked with Power Five talent, the duo stood out among their contemporaries as catalysts for one of the best mid-majors in the nation this year. Behind the two, Central Arkansas set a program record with 44 wins, claiming the team’s first ASUN regular season and tournament championships, while putting together one of the best resumes in nonconference. The Bears defeated Pac-12 Champion Utah, Arkansas twice and Kansas, ultimately winning eight games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament.
“These two have been terrific for us all year, they’re incredibly deserving of these awards,” head coach Jenny Parsons said. “They’ve been a huge part of our success this season, and we certainly wouldn’t be where we are at this point without these two.”
Beaver, who was named a Top-25 Finalist for USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year award, dominated in the circle this season. Among pitchers with at least 120 innings of work in the Tournament, she holds the lowest ERA in the country, posting a 1.09 earned runs average after allowing just two runs in 30.1 innings at the ASUN Championship. The redshirt junior is also third in the country in shutouts, blanking 10 opponents, including a shutout over Arkansas back in April.
But even without context or national rankings, the Jackson, Tenn., native’s stats just sound impressive. She won 24 games, including her ten shutouts, striking out 186 batters in 192.0 innings. She held four saves across 13 appearances in relief and allowed more than two runs just four times all year. From March 25th to April 23rd, Beaver tossed 46.1 innings without giving up an earned run, earning four shutout wins in that span.
“Kayla’s numbers have been among the best in the country all year, she’s been incredible in the circle,” Parsons added of Beaver. “Her ability to get through lineups and continue to get past hitters has been exceptional.”
Harris, meanwhile, was one of the premier outfielders in the country this season, batting leadoff for a Bears team that earned its first national rankings in program history. Leading off innings, the junior hit .551, more often than not starting things off right for the ASUN champs. Hitting .331 overall, Harris provided a unique blend of average, power and patience at the plate, punching 13 extra base hits and drawing 30 walks. She also struck fear into the hearts of catchers everywhere, stealing 20 bases.
The Conway native led the team with 15 multi-hit games, including five games with three hits. She also topped the roster with 41 runs, 55 hits, two triples and an on base percentage of .437. Defensively, she has some of the best fielding range of any left fielder in the nation, able to cover from the fence to the infield and foul territory to practically centerfield. The speedster is responsible for a number of highlight reel diving catches, robbing hits and homers from hitters all across the schedule.
“Tremere continues to show why she’s one of the best outfielders, certainly in our conference, but in the country,” Parsons said of Harris. “The way she hits, combined with her speed once she gets on the bases, she’s incredibly dangerous. And her defense is great, the ground she can cover, she’s special.”
Beaver and Harris are the program’s first all-region athletes since Jenna Wildeman earned a spot on the NFCA’s list in 2021.
The duo now leads the Bears into the NCAA Tournament, facing Middle Tennessee in game one of the Tuscaloosa Regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.