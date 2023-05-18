Stellar seasons on the field have yielded more awards for the Central Arkansas softball team, with two Bears being named All-Region athletes by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA). One of the best pitchers in the country, Kayla Beaver was named to the second team in the Southeast Region, while Tremere Harris was named a third team outfielder after helping lead Central Arkansas to 44 wins this season.

In a region stacked with Power Five talent, the duo stood out among their contemporaries as catalysts for one of the best mid-majors in the nation this year. Behind the two, Central Arkansas set a program record with 44 wins, claiming the team’s first ASUN regular season and tournament championships, while putting together one of the best resumes in nonconference. The Bears defeated Pac-12 Champion Utah, Arkansas twice and Kansas, ultimately winning eight games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.