Two Central Arkansas Bears finished with double-doubles as the Bears escaped Lake Charles, Louisiana with an 82-76 overtime win to sweep the season series.
Sophomore guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while junior guard DeAndre Jones scored 10 and dished out 11 assists in the win.
Starting the game, the Bears (8-16, 706 Southland Conference) outscored the Cowboys (12-12, 7-6 SLC) 17-3 over the game’s first six minutes, maintaining the lead throughout the first half.
The lead diminished to just four with 2:58 left in the half, eventually entering the half with a five-point lead.
UCA was efficient from the field, shooting 51.5%, while McNeese shot 41.4% from the field in the first half.
Out of the break, the Cowboys climbed within two points as a 3-pointer from junior guard Sam Baker and a layup from senior forward Sha’Markus Kennedy put the game at 44-42 with a slim Bears lead.
However, that slim lead was as close as the Cowboys got for quite some time with UCA building its lead out to 10 with 15:09 left in the second half.
But again, that wasn’t enough to keep the pesky McNeese team away from the Bears.
Within five minutes, the Cowboys climbed back within two points, trailing 56-54 with 10:39 left in the game.
By the seven-minute mark, McNeese had tied Central Arkansas at 60.
A layup by Bears junior guard Rylan Bergersen gave UCA a two-point lead on the next possession.
But, a layup by junior guard A.J. Lawson tied up the game at 62, and then a dunk by Kennedy gave the Cowboys the lead with 4:58 left in the game.
It was a lead McNeese maintained until the Bears tied it up as Bergersen dunked it home with 1:15 left in the game.
Neither team could get anything to go for the remainder of regulation.
UCA had a putrid shooting percentage in the second half as they made just 8 of 30 shots for (26.7%).
Despite the poor shooting in the half, the Bears scored just five fewer points in the quarter.
In the overtime period, Kennedy started things off with a layup on an assist from junior guard Dru Kuxhausen.
Then, UCA went off as Kayouloud nailed a pair of 3-pointers to give the Bears a two-point lead that was sandwiched around a McNeese jumper.
A 3-pointer by senior forward Aaron Weidenaar gave UCA a five-point lead with 2:46 left in the overtime period.
A missed 3-pointer by Baker on the Cowboys’ end led to a layup by Bears junior center Hayden Koval increased the lead to seven with 1:49 left in overtime.
Kennedy scored on a layup off an offensive rebound before UCA scored the final point of the game as Jones split a pair of free throws.
Both teams were pretty even in overall shooting percentage as the Bears shot 41.4%, while McNeese made 40% of its shots.
The Cowboys hit just a quarter of their 3-pointers on 24 attempts, while UCA made 34.2%.
In addition to Kayouloud and Jones, Bergersen led the Bears with 21 points, while Koval scored 12 and freshman guard/forward Jaxson Baker rounded out the UCA scorers in double figures with 10.
Kennedy had a monster game, leading all scorers with 22 points and 21 rebounds.
Junior guard Myles Hutchinson scored 19, Lawson scored 14 and Kuxhausen scored 12.
The Bears come back home as they host the University of New Orleans on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.