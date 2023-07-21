The Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, at Conway High School. Today the Log Cabin Democrat continues profiling the Class of 2023 inductees.
Today’s honorees were two of the best in Arkansas history in their respective sports.
Bliss Hendrickson Hildebrand’s running career began when she was 10 years old, in local road races like the Toad Suck Daze 10k. She ended up as one of the greatest 400-meter runners in state history.
In fact, from seventh grade through the end of her senior season, she only lost three times in the that event.
Her 4x400m relay team won the conference meet, the Class AAAA state meet and Meet of Champs in each of her three years. She also ran on the 4x100 relay team.
Hendrickson earned all-state honors all three years of her Conway High School career.
At the state meet as a sophomore, she won first place in the 4x400-meter relay to go along with third in both the 4x100-meter relay and the 400-meter dash.
At the Meet of Champs, Hendrickson finished first in the 4x400-meter relay, third in the 4x100-meter relay, and second in the 400m.
She found similar success her junior year, again taking first in the 4x400m relay at the state meet while moving up to second in the 4x100m relay and first in the 400m.
At the Meet of Champs, she captured first in the 4x400m relay, third in the 4x100m relay, and first in the 400.
As a senior at the state meet, Hendrickson finished first in the 4x400 relay, second in the 4x100 relay, and second in the 400.
She concluded her stellar career at the 1993 Meet of Champs, where she finished first in the 4x400 relay and third in the 4x100 relay. In the final individual race of her career, Hendrickson won the 400-meter dash in a career best 58.0 seconds.
She still holds the school record in that event.
Bryce Molder was a four-time all-state golfer for the Wampus Cats. He was the state overall medalist in 1996.
Molder went on to play at Georgia Tech, where he became just the fourth golfer to be named first-team NCAA All-American four times.
As a Yellow Jacket, he was named ACC Player of the Year three times. He set the NCAA record for lowest single season stroke average (69.43) and lowest career stroke average (70.69). He also tied the NCAA record lowest single round score of 60.
Twice he was named an academic All-American and twice he won the Jack Nicklaus Trophy for College Player of the Year.
As an amateur, Molder represented the United States in the Palmer Cup three times and the Walker Cup twice.
In 1999, he shot a 60 at Chenal Country Club while playing with President Bill Clinton.
He finished tied for 30th at the 2001 U.S Open, garnering low amateur honors.
Molder turned pro later that year and ended up third in his first PGA event, the Reno-Tahoe Open.
Playing on the Nationwide Tour, he won his first professional tournament in 2006 at the Miccosukee Open, shooting a 14-under par.
Molder won on the PGA Tour in 2011 at the Frys.com Open, winning with a birdie on the sixth extra hole.
He played in four PGA Championships, finishing tied for 12th in 2010. He also played the U.S. Open three times and the British Open once.
He retired from professional golf in 2017, having achieved 44 career Top 10 finishes.
Molder has been inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, the Arkansas Golf Hall of Fame, and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
Tickets to the banquet are available by contacting the CHS athletic office at (501) 450-6631 or fluesmeb@conwayschools.net.
