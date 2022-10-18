Central Arkansas Volleyball continues to receive conference recognition as some familiar faces keep raking in the hardware. Caylan Koons once again won ASUN Freshman of the Week, and Alexis McDaniel won ASUN Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight week.

The Sugar Bears kept up their recent dominance over the weekend with big wins over Florida Gulf Coast and Stetson each in five sets. The win marks seven straight, dating back to Sept. 27, including six straight ASUN wins against some tough opponents. The morale is high on this Sugar Bear team right now, and the two Freshmen are a big reason why.

