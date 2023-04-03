NCAA Arkansas UConn Basketball

Arkansas’ Davonte Davis has declared for the NBA Draft but will not hire an agent to keep his eligibilty intact.

 John Locher / AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Davonte “Devo” Davis has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, but won’t hire an agent which leaves him the option of returning to Arkansas for another season.

Davis, 6-4, 185, made the announcement on social media during the weekend.

