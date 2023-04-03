FAYETTEVILLE — Davonte “Devo” Davis has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, but won’t hire an agent which leaves him the option of returning to Arkansas for another season.
Davis, 6-4, 185, made the announcement on social media during the weekend.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 4:17 pm
FAYETTEVILLE — Davonte “Devo” Davis has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, but won’t hire an agent which leaves him the option of returning to Arkansas for another season.
Davis, 6-4, 185, made the announcement on social media during the weekend.
“Since picking up a basketball for the first time, I had two dreams: playing for the Razorbacks and playing in the NBA,” Davis said in his announcement that was released via social media on Friday night. “I consider myself very fortunate to accomplish the first goal, but now is the time for me to start preparing for my next goal.
“I will begin the process as a member of the 2023 NBA Draft. I will see this process through and make an informed decision in the coming weeks. At this time, I will not forgo my eligibility to ensure I have the option to return to U of A for my senior season.”
As a junior, Davis helped lead the Hogs to the Sweet 16 after two Elite 8 appearances. He played a key role in all three tournaments. As a junior, Davis played in 35 games. In 33.1 minutes per game, Davis averaged 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.1 block.
Davis is the third Razorback to announce his intentions related to the NBA Draft. Nick Smith Jr. declared for the draft and hired an agent so he won’t return. Trevon Brazile announced he would return for another season at Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.