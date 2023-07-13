The University of Central Arkansas Men's and Women's Cross Country/Track & Field teams are proud to welcome 35 new athletes to the program. The recruits consist of 16 women and 19 men.
From the Coach – Head Coach Josey Weaver:
"We have added a large number of quality student athletes to be a part of our Bear family," UCA track coach Josey Weaver said. "This is our first step in establishing our identity; a glance into what we aspire this program to become. We are excited to be able to have members of our team represented in all event areas at the ASUN championship. This first recruiting class is crucial for our long-term success. We are confident this group will mix well with our returning talent."
WOMEN
Brenae Allen, Sprints - Maumelle
100: 12.32
200: 26.09
From Coach Michael McGruder:
"Brenae is a diamond in the rough! Brenae is an excellent addition to the squad. She maintains a positive attitude both in and out of the classroom."
Raghan Allen, Sprints - Conway
100: 11.71w
200: 24.75w
From Coach McGruder:
"Raghan possesses a unique gift! She is one of those athletes that is unaware of how fast she is. I'm looking forward to seeing her develop for the years to come."
Savannah Carrigan, Long Jump - Centerton - Ouachita Baptist Transfer
Long Jump - 17'9.75"
From Coach Derek Jacobus:
"I am excited to have Savannah at UCA and glad she made the decision to be a Bear. A true student of the sport who wants to become a coach one day, I know that she will come to the track every day ready to learn and ask questions. Every time I have seen Savannah, she has had a smile on her face. Having her presence in the jump squad will bring positive energy to the entire group."
Madisyn Crandall, Jumps/Multis/Hurdles - Cache, Okla.
Long Jump - 20'1"
100H - 14.50
300H - 44.73
From Coach Jacobus:
"Madisyn will bring a winning mentality to our program. She is a top 20 nationally ranked high school Long Jumper and a decorated prep athlete with 6 state titles. She did many events in high school that will contribute to her being a well-rounded athlete. A 4.0 student with attention to detail, she will fit in great with the returners and be an instant leader with the newcomers."
Serena Degollado, Throws - San Antonio, Texas - Garden City CC Transfer
Hammer - 148'4"
Weight - 45'7.75"
Shot - 38'7"
Discus - 113'11"
From Coach Ryan Davis:
"Serena has a great personality and passion for the throws. She's developing into a top tier athlete and the ASUN better beware of this bear!"
Alexis Frick, Distance - Celina, Texas
1600m - 5:02.92
3200m - 10:55.90
From Coach Weaver:
"Alexis Frick will come aboard as the very first recruit to commit to our program. It was a great fit, and I am happy for her to bring her personality to practice and competitions. She capped off her High School career with a lot of success. I see big things for her as a Bear!"
Davin James, High Jump - El Dorado
High Jump - 5' 7"
From Coach Jacobus:
"We are excited to have Davin at UCA this upcoming year. While recruiting Davin, it was very apparent that she was excited about the opportunity to become a Bear and jump at the next level. Her 5'7" jump tied for the best jump by an Arkansas High Schooler this year. She will make an immediate impact in the ASUN Conference."
Karis Martin, Jumps - Cabot - Ouachita Baptist Transfer
Long Jump - 18'0"
Triple Jump - 36'11"
From Coach Jacobus:
"Karis is transferring to UCA after spending a year at Ouachita Baptist. I had my eye on Karis while she was in high school and am excited about the opportunity to coach her at the next level. Her experience already competing in collegiate meets will bring knowledge and confidence to a young jumps group. I am excited to start working with Karis and develop her into a competitive horizontal jumper."
Emily Morrison, High Jump - Tahlequah, Okla.
High Jump - 5'4"
From Coach Jacobus:
"Emily will do what it takes to become the best version of herself. She was a team player in high school doing both the long and short hurdle races but will focus on improving her craft in the High Jump in college. A 4.0 student, she is coachable and a student of the game. I am excited to start working with Emily, and I know she will soak up all the coaching she can."
Joia Perry, Throws - Mansfield, Texas
Discus - 135'8"
Shot Put - 39'0.25"
Hammer - 112'7"
From Coach Davis:
"Joia comes from a great program at Momentum Throws. She's got a bright future and I'm looking forward to seeing all she will accomplish as a Bear."
Sarah Robinson, Throws - Haysville, Kan. - Cowley College Transfer
Hammer - 157'8"
Weight - 45"0.5"
From Coach Davis:
"Sarah finished in 5th place at the Juco National Championships in the hammer throw. She's got a great attitude and works hard. Looking forward to the energy and positive vibes she will bring to the Bears!"
Kirstic Rowland, Jumps - Conway
LJ - 18'5.5"
TJ - 37'2.25"
From Coach Jacobus:
"Making the move right down the street to UCA was an easy decision for Kirstic. She is excited about being a Bear and will contribute to the Horizontal Jumps group on day one. An athlete who was asked to do multiple events in high school will have the opportunity to hone in on the jumps and perfect her craft in college. Kirstic will bring a fun and outgoing personality to the track. I am excited that she chose to be a Bear!"
Joelle Stewart, Throws - Kingston, Jamaica - UAPB Transfer
Shot - 44"9"
Hammer - 154'3"
Discus - 142'3"
Weight - 53'1"
From Coach Davis:
"Joelle will come in with distances near our school records in multiple events, she's going to be a great addition to the family. She is a fierce competitor and will bring a lot to the table for the Bears!"
Enya Thompson, Throws - Tulsa, Okla.
Shot - 36'6.5"
Discus - 114'7"
From Coach Davis:
"Enya will be coming in as a developmental athlete and has some learning to do. Don't count her out though, she has school record holder and conference scoring potential. So don't poke this sleeping Bear!"
Kylie Wright, Multis - Centerton
110H - 15.40
Shot - 30'10"
From Coach Jacobus:
"Kylie is coming to UCA to focus on the multis. She has a good background with many of the events already, and I am excited to get to work and focus on her strengths and improve her weaknesses. When recruiting Kylie, it was very obvious that she loved the multis and believes she will be able to develop into a top tier Heptathlete. She will come to the track every day leading by example and will be a great asset to the team."
Kayleigh Wagnon, Distance - Lufkin, Texas - University of Tulsa Transfer
1600m - 5:09.12
3200m - 11:16.01
From Coach Weaver:
"We are excited to add Kayleigh to our young group of distance athletes. She has been a gamer throughout her career. She seems to always show up at the brightest stages. Kayleigh will bring a valuable dynamic to our team, as we chase toward the top of the ASUN Conference."
MEN
Ky Bickford, Distance - Mountain Home
800m - 1:53.86
1600m - 4:17.77
From Coach Weaver:
"Ky is an athlete, not just a runner. I have watched Ky play more basketball than I have watched him run races. He has a lot of upsides throughout the next 4-5 years. I am excited for his leadership skills to be added to the Bear family and to watch him work."
Jip de Greef, Multis/Throws - Amersfoort, Netherlands
Decathlon - 7531
Heptathlon - 5159
From Coach Jacobus:
"The U20 Netherlands National Champion, Jip is a dedicated multi who will contribute in many different events for us. He spent a gap year to focus on becoming a college athlete and will fit in great in Conway. He loves the sport and has already been able to train with national caliber athletes. Jip has what it takes to be great at the next level, and I can't wait to get him in purple and compete for the Bears!"
Levi Dugger, Multis - Hot Springs
Decathlon - 5522
From Coach Jacobus:
"We are excited about having Levi join the multis squad this next year. As a 4.0 student in high school, he has attention to detail and the work ethic to always improve his craft. When talking with Levi, he was very grateful for the opportunity and excited to get training."
Griffin Dyer, Long Jump - Tulsa, Okla.
Long Jump - 22'9"
From Coach Jacobus:
"Griffin is going to be a busy man when he gets to Conway. He will also be a member of the football team and focus on that sport in the fall, but when that season wraps up, we are excited about getting him to the track to be a jumper for us. I believe Griffin can be a great two sport athlete at the next level, and I am excited to get working with him!"
Ethan Eddy, Throws - Centerton
Shot - 43'5.25"
Discus - 137'8"
From Coach Davis:
"He was the first commit to the throwers family, and he believes in the program wholeheartedly. He's hungry and has the work ethic to accomplish anything he puts his mind to because he thinks like a Bear!"
Connor Goff, Throws - Pearcy
Shot - 47'1"
Discus- 105'0"
From Coach Davis:
"Coming in from Lake Hamilton, he has some developing to do. He's a raw talent and overall, a great guy. Glad to have him with the bears!"
Jake Green, Sprints - Benton - University of Tulsa Transfer
100: 10.99
200: 22.52
From Coach McGruder:
"Jake is super excited to get to work. He is a hard worker in the classroom and on the track. Jake and his father came to visit the campus and knew immediately that UCA was home. Jake is super excited about the opportunity to be back home and be a Bear."
Treavor Green, Throws - Cherokee, Okla. - Cowley College Transfer
Hammer - 193'11"
Weight - 55'3"
From Coach Davis:
"Treavor came in as the Juco National Champion in the hammer throw and that's only the tip of the iceberg. He's got a lot more in the tank and I'm excited to see what he does as a Bear!"
Michael Griffin, Horizontal Jumps, Hurdles - Cabot
Triple Jump - 44'9"
300H - 41.13
From Coach Jacobus:
"Michael is going to compete in both hurdles and both horizontal jumps for us in Conway. He has a lot of potential in all his events and I am excited to see his progress throughout college. Michael will be a leader for the team who will do whatever is necessary for the team to be successful. I am excited that he decided to be a Bear!"
Trey Haworth, High Jump - Texarkana
High Jump - 6'9"
From Coach Jacobus:
"Trey is going to be a huge addition to the jump squad this year. He caught my attention his sophomore year of high school, and I knew I wanted to coach him at the next level. Trey was a 3-peat State Champion in the 3A High Jump and will bring a winning mentality to the group. His passion for the event is second to none, and I can't wait to get coaching him this fall."
Kristopher Hayes, Sprints - Marietta, Ga.
100: 10.77
200: 21.90
From Coach McGruder:
"Kristopher is super excited to get to work. I can tell he is a gym rat and will bring a worker's attitude to the Bears. Kristopher is super enthusiastic about the coaching staff and his future teammates."
Byron Holt, Hurdles - Miami, Fla.
110H: 14.01
400H:55.46
From Coach McGruder:
"Byron is a very humble kid. He is more of a doer than a talker. He is super competitive, and you can tell that it has been instilled in him from his family. Byron is a special talent who will join a great group of hurdlers for the 23-24 season. I am super excited to see this kid in Purple."
Cole Hungate, Pole Vault - Byhalia, Miss.
Pole Vault - 15'6"
From Coach Jacobus:
"Cole is coming to UCA after a spectacular senior year with Christian Brothers Academy in Memphis. When talking with Cole, he always had a positive outlook on things which is the mindset you need to have in an event as technical as the vault. He is going to be an immediate contributor to the team and will bring a competitive spark to the jumps squad."
Pete Johnson, Distance - Plano, Texas - University of Tulsa Transfer
800m - 1:53.49
Mile - 4:08.02
3000 Steeplechase- 8:55.37
From Coach Weaver:
"I have had to battle against Pete throughout his entire career. It will be nice to be on the same team for a change. His experience, commitment to the sport, and wisdom will be welcomed to our team. I believe Pete is just getting started on what he is capable of."
Charles Nnanth Jr, Hurdles - Prescott Valley, Ariz. - Alcorn State Transfer
400H: 53.63
From Coach McGruder:
"Charles is a very humble kid. I loved this addition. He is highly appreciative of the opportunity to be a Bear. Charles is a hard worker who brings a great attitude to the team."
Jaden Schneeberger, Throws - Ponca City, Okla. - Cowley College Transfer
Hammer - 189'2"
Weight - 59'0.25"
Shot - 47'11"
From Coach Davis:
"Jaden comes in as the Juco National Runner-Up in the hammer throw. He's going to bring a lot of intensity and competitiveness to the group. He's someone who embodies the appetite of the Bears!"
Xavier Simpkins Hurdles - Oklahoma City, Okla.
60H:8.08
110H: 14.22
300: 37.89
From Coach McGruder:
"Xavier Simpkins is great under pressure, especially when the stakes are high, and he is a three-time state champ. Xavier is a man of few words, but when the time is right, you see much more out of him. He is an excellent addition to the team and brings so much to the team from a competitive standpoint."
Lucas Tauch, Distance - Melissa, Texas - University of Tulsa Transfer
1600m - 4:20.61
3200m - 9:32.69
From Coach Weaver:
"Lucas will come in as someone we will need to count on. He has had to deal with adversity early in his career, but I am excited to watch him work and earn his spot amongst our men. Glad to have Lucas in Purple!"
Aaron Webb, Sprints - Sheridan
100:10.75
200: 21.66
400:49.35
From Coach McGruder:
"Aaron has range! He is an excellent addition to the team because he is so diverse. Aaron excels in the classroom, as well as on the track. Aaron is super competitive and I'm looking forward to him being a Bear in the Fall."
