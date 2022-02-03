University of Central Arkansas coach Nathan Brown announced Wednesday the 2022 recruiting class.
Thirty-six student-athletes were added to the program, which includes eight wide receivers, seven offensive lineman, five defensive backs, five linebackers, five defensive lineman, three quarterbacks, two running backs and one tight end.
Twelve of the recruits hail from Arkansas, nine from Mississippi, six from Texas, two from Georgia and one each from Oklahoma, Alabama, Minnesota, Iowa, California, South Carolina and Kansas.
“This is one of the better classes I’ve signed since I’ve been head coach here,” Brown said. “It is definitely the biggest class. One thing we didn’t do last year is meet the standard that we expect as a program. We’ve got some key players back, but we knew we needed to flip some parts of the roster. A big part of that is a lot of these guys we’re bringing in right now. As a matter of fact, we had 20 mid-year enrollees, who are already working out with us. We’ve also got a big class coming in to enroll in June when we start summer school.”
Words that Brown repeated throughout his breakdown of each individual player in this year’s recruiting class were versatility, high-upside, physicality and some of these guys can make immediate impact.
A pair of local kids in Vilonia quarterback Austin Myers and Conway wide receiver Manny Smith are becoming Bears.
Brown talked about Myers growing up watching the Bears and is now a part of the program, while Smith is an electric player that is “a touchdown waiting to happen.”
The Bears also signed one of their highest-rated recruits ever in running back Isaiah Broadway, who ranked as a four-star recruit by CBS Sports
With the transfer portal opening up new possibilities of players leaving the program like several did this offseason, that meant several transfers were brought in.
UCA inked junior college players: Jacob Cox (offensive line, Mississippi Gulf Coast), Cole Brown (wide receiver, Iowa Western Community College), Noah Mitchell (linebacker Pearl River Community College), Corley Hooper (linebacker, Itawamba Community College), Jace McCoy (defensive end, Mississippi Gulf Coast), Stephon McGlaun (defensive tackle, Northeast Mississippi Community College), Javeon Jones (defensive tackle, Jones Community College), CJ Bosket (defensive back, Navarro College) and Ta’Darius Williams (defensive back, Hinds Community College).
Then, the Bears were the beneficiary of the transfer portal for several players: Jack Green (offensive lineman, South Alabama), Will McElvain (quarterback, Northern Iowa), Clifton McDowell (quarterback, Louisiana-Lafayette), Trustin Oliver (wide receiver, Colorado), Nnamdi Adim-Madumere (wide receiver, Minnesota), John David White (wide receiver, Arkansas), David Walker (defensive end, Southern Arkansas) and Tra Green (defensive back, Arkansas State).
Several high school students graduated early and chose to enroll at mid-year: UCA legacy Jack Struebing (offensive lineman, Bryant High School), Isaiah King (wide receiver, Manvel High School, Manvel, Texas), Jace Benesch (linebacker, Hoxie High School) and Deorius “Buck” Cobbs (linebacker, Jacksonville High School).
And then, the 2022 signing class: Chaylin Peine (offensive lineman, Anderson County High School, Garnett, Kansas), Will Diggins (offensive lineman, Bryant High School), Zach Cochnauer (offensive lineman, Farmington High School, Farmington, Minnesota), Mark Welch (offensive lineman, Camden Fairview High School), Austin Myers (quarterback, Vilonia High School), Travelle Anderson (running back, Osceola High School), Isaiah Broadway (running back, Lancaster High School, Lancaster, Texas), Chris Wolfe (wide receiver, Valdosta High School, Valdosta, Georgia), Manny Smith (wide receiver, Conway High School), Triston Edwards (wide receiver, Red Oak High School, Red Oak, Texas), Samuel Horton (defensive end, Gadsden City HIgh School, Gadsden City, Alabama), Duncan Parham II (linebacker, Norman North High School, Norman, Oklahoma), Dillon Williams (defensive back, Southaven High School, Southaven, Mississippi) and Jaiden Robertson (defensive back, DeKaney High School, Houston, Texas).
Brown said every position except specialist was recruited.
“This is going to be a great class,” he said. “We’re in a great state. We signed some great players, great students and great people.”
Brown said spring dates will be announced soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.