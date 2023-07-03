Adding to a pitching staff in the midst of a rebuild, the Central Arkansas softball team has signed Oklahoma State pitcher Bailie Runner for the 2024 season. Runner is the second collegiate transfer pitcher for the Bears this offseason.
Runner spent two seasons in Stillwater, seeing minimal playing time on a pitching staff that boasted All-American level talent. But the Oologah, Okla., native is no stranger to awards herself, earning all-district and all-state honors while in high school. She also led her Oologah High School team to an Oklahoma State Championship Semifinal finish in 2019.
