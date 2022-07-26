UCA softball

Central Arkansas pitcher Jordan Johnson will help lead her team during the 2023 season. The ASUN announced the conference schedule this week for the upcoming season.

 Courtesy of UCA

Embarking on its second season as members of the ASUN, the Central Arkansas softball team unveiled the conference slate of games for the spring of 2023. After a successful first campaign that saw the Bears bring home an ASUN West title, the schedule reveals some fresh faces and new destinations, as well as some familiar foes.

“We’re happy with the way the schedule has turned out,” Head coach Jenny Parsons said of the schedule. “We get to see some of the teams we didn’t get to last year, really test ourselves as we chase a regional, our team is excited for the challenge.”

