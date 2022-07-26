Embarking on its second season as members of the ASUN, the Central Arkansas softball team unveiled the conference slate of games for the spring of 2023. After a successful first campaign that saw the Bears bring home an ASUN West title, the schedule reveals some fresh faces and new destinations, as well as some familiar foes.
“We’re happy with the way the schedule has turned out,” Head coach Jenny Parsons said of the schedule. “We get to see some of the teams we didn’t get to last year, really test ourselves as we chase a regional, our team is excited for the challenge.”
After dominating the ASUN West last season to the tune of a 13-2 record, the upcoming spring will feature several more games against the East, as the schedule evens out and the division lines blur. The conference portion of the schedule will start on March 17 with a matchup at North Alabama, against whom the Bears finished 3-1 last season, with a win over the Lions in the ASUN Championship.
The first home series of the ASUN slate will feature the North Florida Ospreys. After facing off against the Ospreys in Jacksonville, Fla., last season, the Bears will get a first crack at North Florida at Farris Field on March 24. Additionally, Central Arkansas will take on Florida Gulf Coast at home in April, getting another shot at the Eagles after dropping last season’s series in Fort Myers.
Also from the East, the Bears will host a series against the reigning ASUN Champion Liberty Flames on April 21. Finally, one new road opponent from the other side of the conference is Jacksonville University, a brand-new face for the Bears to battle. Out of the West, the Bears will face Bellarmine and Jacksonville State on the road, before closing the regular season with a home series against Lipscomb starting May 5.
Following the eight-week regular season, the conference tournament will take place from May 9-13, crowning a champion for the 2023 spring. After being hosted in Jacksonville, Fla., last year, the tournament moves to DeLand, Fla., this season, closing the ASUN season on the campus of Stetson.
