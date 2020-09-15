Because of player unavailability among the Arkansas State University football program, the game between the University of Central Arkansas Bears and the ASU Red Wolves scheduled for Saturday in Jonesboro has been postponed.
The Bears and Red Wolves will now meet Oct. 10 at Centennial Bank Stadium.
UCA was scheduled to play Eastern Kentucky on that date but has moved that game to Oct. 24 in Richmond, Kentucky.
"During these unique times, these situations are bound to occur,” UCA athletic director Brad Teague said. "We have seen it across the nation. We were definitely ready and looking forward to competing against the Red Wolves, but we absolutely understand that the health and wellness of our student-athletes has to guide all our decisions.
"We certainly wish the best for ASU's football team and look forward to traveling to Jonesboro on Oct. 10 for an outstanding in-state matchup.”
In a statement issued by ASU athletics, the game was postponed "due to Arkansas State being unable to assemble a full two-deep depth chart at a specific position group due to player unavailability.”
UCA (1-1) is coming off an open date and will now host Missouri State on Sept. 26 on "The Stripes" at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m for the Bears' home opener.
