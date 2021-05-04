University of Central Arkansas' Coby Potvin earned the Southland Conference Hitter of the Week award Monday after leading the Bears to a 3-1 series victory last weekend.
Potvin, a senior first baseman from Belton, Texas, hit .571 and had an .857 slugging percentage as the Bears took three of four games from Northwestern State at Bear Stadium.
Potvin had three multi-hit games and went 8 of 14 on the weekend. He had a pair of doubles and a triple, and also drew three walks and was hit by a pitch.
Potvin, UCA's leading hitter on the season at .369, went 3 for 4 in the series opener, had a three-run triple in game three and scored three times in game four.
Potvin ranks first in the SLC in hitting and second in on-base percentage (.472).
The Bears will be on the road this weekend, taking on second-place New Orleans in a four-game series at Maestri Field.
Softball
The Southland Conference announced its weekly hitter of the week and pitcher of the week honors Monday.
Kayla Beaver was voted pitcher of the week after she picked up three wins in the circle and had an ERA of 0.00.
Beaver recorded three wins in the four games that UCA played during the week. She posted 10 strikeouts and walked only three, and held opponents to a .156 batting average and surrendered just seven hits.
She threw a complete-game shutout in game two of the SLU series to earn her first win in the series.
She picked up the win in game three of the series with 3.2 innings of relief in the extra-inning victory to secure the series sweep.
The Bears return to action Friday for the final regular-season series against Lamar.
Beach Volleyball
The Southland Conference announced its yearly awards for beach volleyball on Tuesday.
The Central Arkansas beach volleyball team had three pairs earn all-conference honors.
Bria Garmon and Shannon Stone earned first-team recognition, Evelyn Griffith, Faith Hasness, Julia Oravec and Kayla Cook collected second-team accolades.
Both Garmon and Stone achieved First-Team All-SLC, the first all-conference honor for each of them.
Garmon and Stone produced a 10-4 record at the No. 5 position. The pair produced big wins against Coastal Carolina, UAB, Mercer and two wins in the Southland Conference tournament.
Over the course of the season, Garmon produced a 19-8 record, while Stone was 18-13.
Griffith and Hasness earned a Second-Team All-SLC honor at the No. 2 spot, the first of their careers. They produced a 14-12 record on the season.
The pair claimed notable victories against Southern Miss, ULM, HBU, Southeastern Louisiana and Mercer. For the year, Hasness compiled a 20-14 record and Griffith posted a 16-18 record. Oravec and Cook were named to the Second-Team All-SLC as the No. 4 pair.
Despite only playing nine matches as a duo, they recorded a 6-3 mark for the season, including two victories against North Alabama, along with a win against ULM.
Oravec finished the season with an 18-15 record, while Cook notched a 15-9 mark.
