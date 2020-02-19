In the first of likely two column about University of Central Arkansas athletic director Brad Teague’s visit Wednesday to Kiwanis, I wanted to take a look at what Teague hinted at with the muddiness of paying student-athletes.
I’ve written columns in the past where I’ve stated that I’m not sure where I fall on the fence and a lot of that has to do with what Teague brought up Wednesday.
Teague did speak about the revenue of certain institutions and how that revenue is distributed, but that’s also a complicated matter that I will look at in a future column, which will likely run Sunday.
Teague spoke about how some institutions, especially at the Power 5 level of the Football Subdivision generate more than $100 million in revenue with a handful generating more than $200 million.
But, with that discrepancy, how will it be decided on how much money is distributed.
That’s where the recruiting troubles will likely come in.
If Texas A&M is making over $200 million and therefore having more room in its budget to pay an increased salary for a student-athlete as opposed to Arkansas, which makes over $100 million, but doesn’t reach the $200 million threshold, which is a recruit likely to pick?
I think most of the time, that answer is obvious if money is a major issue for these recruits.
If the goal is to get paid right away, like many wish could happen, then these student-athletes are likely going to pick Texas A&M over Arkansas.
Teague said the schools that are likely going to benefit, rather be effected the most are the Power 5 schools.
Teague then talks about another major issue with paying student-athletes.
“So, you’re talking about paying the quarterback, but what about the men’s basketball player or the women’s basketball player?” Teague said. “So now, you have to pay everybody to have equality. That’s significant expense to their budget. That’s just difficult to do.”
Earlier in his discussion, Teague talks about how the NCAA men’s basketball tournament generates 90% of the NCAA’s revenue.
If that’s so, then many people will comment about how the men’s basketball programs should be paid more than any other sport.
While the different professional sports leagues do not pay the same, neither does the world outside of sports, I still think Teague’s questions are valid.
This isn’t the professional level, though.
Student-athletes generally are award an athletic scholarship, getting quite a bit if not all of their tuition and books paid for.
Which, therein lies another problem.
Many student-athletes are already getting a free education among gear, housing and other things, so why should they be getting paid to play sports on top of that?
Teague also brings up this idea of sponsorships paying players.
In previous discussions of this idea, there have been debates on whether a local car dealership could have a student-athlete help with ads to help sell its vehicles.
Could we eventually see UCA quarterback Breylin Smith advertising for Smith Ford in Conway?
I don’t know. It’s possible that that situation could arise.
But, I think a lot of the backlash with the NCAA and the unwillingness to pay their players has a lot to do with some hypocrisy.
A few years ago, when Johnny Manziel played for Texas A&M, you could buy a No. 2 (Manzeil’s number with A&M) from ncaa.com.
After someone pointed out the hypocrisy, jersey sales are no longer available for current players.
Also, the NCAA Football video games released by EA Sports were a big hit, but production stopped after NCAA Football 14 because the players within the game modeled actual players and someone pointed out how that was hypocritical.
And then, last year, I remember seeing Zion Williamson ads on ESPN, but Williamson never got anything from that.
This is an extremely complicated topic of discussion that has made its way into the collegiate sports world.
I wouldn’t say I’m completely against paying players, but I do think I am on the fence about it.
