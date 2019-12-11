The University of Central Arkansas athletics department has partnered with the Bear Community Champions Halter's Body Shop, Sam's Club and Second Baptist Church for the annual Toys for Tots drive for the month of December to raise toys for children in need.
For each men’s and women’s home basketball game at the Farris Center, fans are encouraged to bring a toy for donation and in return will receive $5 off their ticket.
Along with the Bear Community Champions Toys for Tots drive UCA has a couple of special promotions going on: at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 is Festive in Farris will feature an ornament coloring station; 12:30 p.m. Dec. 18 is UCA education day and at 1 p.m. Dec. 21 is Festive in Farris featuring a cookie decorating station.
For ticket information please call the UCA Ticket Office at 501-852-2234.
The Toys for Tots program is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, the toys collected are then distributed to children whose parents are unable to afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.
The program was originally founded in 1947 by reservist Major Bill Hendricks.
Statistics from the toysfortots.org website state that 258 million children have been supported to date with 566 million toys distributed to date.
In the Faulkner County area alone, Toys for Tots has supported over 3,340 children and distributed 22,654 toys.
