The Central Arkansas softball team collected its fourth-straight Southland Conference series sweep Sunday, as the Bears defeated the Nicholls Colonels 7-1 at Farris Field.
Jaylee Engelkes led UCA with a 2 for 3 performance and home run.
The Bears return to the road for a three-game series against Houston Baptist on April 16.
First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
The Central Arkansas beach volleyball team concluded the Battle on the Bayou on Saturday against Spring Hill College, ULM and New Orleans.
The Beach Bears dropped all three matches on the day and fell to 15-12 overall.
The Beach Bears return to the sand for the Blazer Beach Bash hosted by UAB on April 16.
First serves are scheduled for 8 a.m. as UCA faces Coastal Carolina in the first contest of the day.
Track and Field
The University of Central Arkansas men's and women's track teams were back in action in two different meets, the Crimson Tide Invitational and the Little Rock Open on Saturday.
Jaron Hamilton and Ayana Harris each broke UCA records in their respective events.
The men's team won the Little Rock Open with 166 points, while the women's team came in second with 149 points.
UCA takes a 20-15 lead in the Governor's I-40 Showdown.
Jaron Hamilton finished second at the Crimson Tide Invitational with a career-best time of 9:03.24 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and set a UCA record in the process.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Ayana Harris finished in 12th with a personal-best run of 14.02 and broke the program record at the Crimson Tide Invitational.
The Bears will split up again on April 17, as one group will travel to Jonesboro, Arkansas, for the Red Wolf Open, while the other squad heads to the Wichita State Open in Wichita, Kansas.
Women’s Golf
The University of Central Arkansas posted a final round of 302 and finished as the runner up on Saturday at the Murray State Jan Weaver Invite played at Miller Memorial Golf Course.
UCA, the leader by a stroke after Friday's first two rounds, lost to host Murray State by two strokes in its final regular-season tournament before the Southland Conference championship. UCA finished at 305-293-302_900 compared to 305-294-299_898 for the Racers.
UCA sophomores Tania Nunez and Elin Kumlin tied for seventh place at 224.
Nunez shot rounds of 76-73-75 while Kumlin shot 76-72-76.
UCA freshman Pim-Orn Thitisup finished in solo 11th place with rounds of 75-75-76_226.
Freshman Camila Moreno shot 78-73-78_229 and tied for 18th place, while sophomore Karley Wittington tied for 41st (82-79-75_236).
UCA sophomore Pear Rittawee, playing as an individual, tied for 35th (74-80-80_234) while freshman Tanka Csaszar tied for 52nd (86-76-78_240).
Nunez overcame a double bogey on No. 12 to birdie two of her last four holes, including No. 18, to finish with a 75. Kumlin had two birdies on the day, at No. 3 and No. 15.
Bradley's Taylor Ledwein had three rounds under 75, including an opening 69, to win medalist honors at 216.
Murray State won the team title on the strength of a pair of fourth-place ties by Payton Carter and Sarah Forsythe (223).
Next up for UCA is the Southland Conference Championship on April 20-22 at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.
