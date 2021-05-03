The Central Arkansas softball team needed extra innings to defeat the Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions 7-6 on Saturday.
UCA improved to 31-17 overall and 18-6 in the Southland Conference, while SLU dropped to 26-19 overall and 13-8 in SLC play.
The softball Bears completed a three-game sweep over the Lady Lions to jump back into second place ahead of the now fourth-place Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions.
Entering the weekend, SLU was ahead of UCA in the conference standings.
The Bears return to the friendly confines of Farris Field for the final series of the regular season. Central Arkansas welcomes Lamar. The doubleheader on Friday, May 7, is scheduled for a 4 p.m. first pitch.
Baseball
The University of Central Arkansas Bears swept a Southland Conference doubleheader for the second consecutive weekend, beating Northwestern State 9-2 and 13-8 Sunday at Bear Stadium.
The Bears (17-22, 12-16 SLC) got a pair of home runs from junior right fielder Connor Emmet and drew nine walks and were hit by a pitch eight times.
UCA ran out to a 6-1 lead through five innings but saw the Demons rally with seven runs over the sixth through eighth innings to make it a one-run game.
UCA came back and matched the Demons' scoring exactly in those three innings, with Emmet's second home run — a three-run shot — sealing the victory.
UCA totaled 13 hits and 13 runs batted in, with four players having multi-RBI games.
Emmet had four, while A.J. Mendolia, Taylor Daniell and Drew Sturgeon had two apiece.
Emmet and Daniell had three hits each, while senior first baseman Coby Potvin scored three times.
Senior Brad Verel pitched the third inning to earn his first victory of the season, while junior Tyler Navarro went the final 2.1 innings, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out a pair to earn his first save.
The Bears closed out their nine-game homestand by winning seven of nine games.
UCA travels to New Orleans to take on the second-place Privateers next weekend at Maestri Field.
Track and Field
The University of Central Arkansas men's and women's track teams were back in action on Saturday for the last time before the Southland Conference Championship at the Pre-Conference Tune-Up and the Kansas City Qualifier.
The Bears broke three UCA records, set 16 personal bests were set, and won three events.
Taylor Coleman won the triple jump with a career-best leap of 12.79 meters (41-11.5) and set a new UCA record in the process.
Tyler Rose set the fastest time in UCA history in the 400m with a run of 55.51 seconds and finished second.
Natalie Lark recorded the best mark in program history in the pole vault with her personal-best height of 3.90m (12-9.5).
The squad of Zachary Jewell, Tristan LaVan, Joshua Armstead, and Shamal Sullivan won the 4x400m relay with a combined mark of 3:18.20. Emmanuel Olie, Bruce White, Luke Consbruck, and Wesley Suen finished in second with a run of 3:22.56.
Timquorian Johnson won the high jump with a height of 2.01m (6-7.13).
Erin Woodward produced a career-best time of 10:52.69 in the 3,000m steeplechase and finished second.
Ajah Criner finished second in the 200m with a run of 24.03. Kendelle McCoy recorded a personal-best mark of 25.00 and placed fourth.
LaVan placed second in the 400m with a career-best mark of 47.14. Armstead came in fifth with the best time of his career with a 49.36.
Aysha Anderson finished second in the 400m hurdles with an effort of 1:03.32. Taylor Conway came in fourth with a time of 1:05.60.
The team of Rose, Criner, Ayana Harris, and McCoy posted the second-best mark in the 4x100m relay with a time of 46.88.
Olie placed third in the 100m with an effort of 10.69. Johnson Adegbite finished in fourth with a run of 10.71.
Olie added another third-place finish in the 200m with a career-best run of 21.60.
Marie Moller Schmidt came in third in the 5,000m with an effort of 19:23.16.
The squad of Suen, LaVan, Jewell, and Olie finished in third with a group mark of 40.65 in the 4x100m relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.