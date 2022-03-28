Rounding out a three-game set against Kennesaw State, the Central Arkansas softball team (19-11, 4-2 ASUN), routed the Owls to sweep the first home ASUN series of the year.
Racking up double-digit hits for the 11th time this season, the Bears won 9-1 to ice the weekend, capturing their first series win in ASUN play.
Tremere Harris and Mary Kate Brown each had three RBI, with Brown hitting for the first and last of the afternoon. Jaylee Engelkes blasted her sixth home run of the year in the fourth inning, tattooing a ball and sending it beyond the clubhouse past the right field fence.
Brown got the scoring started in the first inning, punching a single through the right side to bring Jenna Wildeman home. A pair of clean innings for the defense left the Bears feeling good about the opening inning and a half of the game.
The momentum of the last couple of games continued to carry the offense in the second inning, as Central Arkansas strung six-straight hits to score six runs in the second. From Kristen Whitehouse in the sixth spot through Jenna Wildeman at the leadoff, five-straight singles moved runners a base at a time, with RBI hits for Lexi McClellan and Wildeman.
Enter Harris, the sixth at bat of the inning, with the bases still loaded. Battling to a 2-2 pitch, she finally saw one she liked, and blasted a one-hopper to the wall out in center field for a bases-clearing triple. The hit pushed the lead to 6-0, tallying the third inning of the series in which the Bears scored four or more runs. Harris would score on the next at bat, as Brown tossed a sacrifice fly to cap the inning at 7-0 in favor of Central Arkansas.
Engelkes would stretch the lead another run with a solo shot to right field in the fourth inning, putting the Bears in position to take the game before the seven regulation innings. Yet the Owls kept fighting, putting a runner on first with a fielding error by the Bears. Batting her around, Kennesaw State put a run on the board in the fifth inning, plugging back-to-back singles to put the runner across home.
In the bottom of the sixth, Wildeman would get on base with a walk, scoring on a pair of singles from Harris and Brown, completing the sweep for Central Arkansas. With the win, the Bears move to 4-2 in ASUN play, capturing their 19th win of the year.
Central Arkansas is back on the road for the next series, heading to Jacksonville, Florida, to take on cross-divisional opponent North Florida. First pitch on Saturday against the Ospreys is noon.
Baseball
The University of Central Arkansas Bears could not pull off the sweep Sunday, falling to the Lipscomb Bisons 3-0 in their ASUN series finale at Bear Stadium.
UCA (9-13), which won both Friday and Saturday to take its second league series in as many weekends, managed only six hits and left 12 runners on base against a trio of Lipscomb pitchers.
The Bears loaded the bases in the ninth inning against reliever Trey Nordmann on a pinch hit single by Dylan Cyr, a hit by pitch for Noah Cameron and a base hit up the middle by right fielder Kolby Johnson. But Nordmann earned his third save of the season with a strike out and foul pop up to end the game.
UCA's six hits came from six different players, including Johnson, Cyr, Conner Emmet, Hunter Hicks, Reid Bowman and R.J. Pearson. Lipscomb pitchers also hit six batters, including Hicks twice. But the Bears went from the third through the eighth innings without a hit and could not pull off the comeback.
The Bears stand at 4-2 in their first year in ASUN play. UCA plays in-state rival Arkansas State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Jonesboro, before returning to conference action at North Alabama in Florence, Alabama, on the weekend.
Tennis
The University of Central Arkansas continued its rampage east as they claimed its final match of the inaugural tour with a 7-0 victory over North Alabama.
The Bears could do no wrong as they started their first two weekends in the ASUN off right, as they posted another dominant win against the Lions putting the Bears ASUN score differential up to 19-2.
UCA saw action from all of their starters but two players that stood out were freshman Sumomo Hamanaga and junior Mei Ishimura.
Hamanaga took on UNA's most successful hitter, as No. 4 Going was undefeated in conference play heading into the weekend. Hamanaga put an end to that streak in three sets as she came out of the dual the lone undefeated player in the No. 4 spot. Ishimura is highlighted for her ability to dissect her foes in a quick fashion as she took down the Lions No. 6 with a combined score of 12-1.
