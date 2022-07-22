In a previous incarnation of my newspaper career, I covered the Arkansas Razorbacks for Stephens Media’s Arkansas News Bureau. I shot photos at more than 30 games, including three bowl games in 4 1/2 years.
Fast forward nine years, and I have the opportunity to cover another D1 school in the University of Central Arkansas.
Thursday, I attended UCA Media Day for the football team. I, along with one other newspaper reporter, and three television stations, was there to interview UCA head coach Nathan Brown, along with six players, including quarterback Will McElvain, running back Darius Hale, receiver Christian Richmond, defensive end Logan Jessup and defensive backs Cameron Godfrey and Tamuarion Wilson.
It was my first time to be in that situation when it comes to college athletics. When I worked for Stephens Media, our reporter, Robbie Neiswanger, lived and worked in northwest Arkansas and covered the Hogs from a writing standpoint.
I didn’t know what to expect when I arrived at the Farris Center on Thursday. Assistant sports information director Ryan Thiele did a great job of handling the press conference and getting Coach Brown and the players to the right spot for interviews.
When I took the sports editor’s position at the Log Cabin Democrat less than a month ago, my main focus was to help bring back great coverage of high school sports. I want fans of all six football playing schools to pick up a copy of Tuesday’s edition and read about all games from the previous Friday night.
While that is still the case, I’m truly excited to be able to cover the UCA Bears and Sugar Bears. Granted, a lot of stories and photos we publish will be written and taken by UCA sports information director Steve East and his staff, but I plan on going to as many games as I can when time permits.
For sure, I’ll be in attendance with the Bears play the Missouri State Bears on Sept. 1 at Estes Stadium. The game is on a Thursday night and the story and photos will be the lead in the paper the following Saturday.
***
I really appreciate all the help I’ve received from coaches, players and fans so far in my short tenure. I’ve done my best to get as many local photos and stories in the paper about our athletes in Faulkner County as possible.
When I took the job, I knew it would be a challenge, especially coming in during the middle of the summer. The Arkansas Activities Association, which governs high schools in our state, was in the second week of its mandatory dead period. I had another week before the high school athletes would be practicing again.
I’ve been to three football team camps, covering four teams in the county. I’ve ran a handful of photos from youth football, basketball and volleyball camps. And I’ve done a feature story on a former Vilonia track athlete.
We supplement our section by subscribing to the Nate Allen Sports Service for Razorbacks coverage. I know this county, specifically the city of Conway, is all about the UCA Bears. But the coverage we get from Nate’s service, is different, a lot of times, than what you can read in the statewide newspaper.
The last few weeks, I ran several photos of Arkansas baseball player Cayden Wallace, who was drafted in the second round by the Kansas City Royals. Be on the lookout for a feature story on Cayden in the coming weeks.
We also run stories from the Associated Press. I try to pick out ones to run that I think might be of interest to people in our county.
***
I’m really excited about my new position. My editor Jeanette Stewart is amazing. She’s given me free rein to run what I see fit. Luckily, I’ve always had that as a sports editor, so it means so much to me that she trusts me to do that.
I’d love to hear from our readers. Please drop me a line any time.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
