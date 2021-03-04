The University of Central Arkansas Bears scored first and last Wednesday, but still fell to the Little Rock Trojans 5-3 in Round One of the "Governor's I-40 Showdown" at Gary Hogan Field.
The Bears (1-3) put up a pair of runs in the third inning when Connor Emmet reached on a fielder's choice and an error, scoring Christian Brasher, who led off the inning with a walk. A sacrifice bunt and another error moved him to third before Emmet brought him in.
An RBI groundout by Benny Ayala gave UCA an early 2-0 lead.
The Trojans (3-4) answered with five runs in the fourth and UCA never caught back up, despite several good scoring opportunities. The Bears stranded 11 runners in the game, off a combination of eight hits, five walks and two hit batters.
The Bears held the Trojans scoreless from that point and put together a mild rally in the top of the ninth. Facing a new Little Rock pitcher, senior first baseman Coby Potvin had a one-out double to left center and senior catcher Beau Orlando followed with an RBI double to right field. However, Little Rock's Aaron Barkley nailed down the save with a strikeout and fly ball.
Potvin finished 3 for 5 for the Bears, while Connor Flagg went 2 for 5. Freshman Trent Gregson took the loss in relief. UCA's final three pitchers — Dillan Janak, Andrew Shoultz and Tate Busey — combined for 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits. Little Rock's senior righthander Cole Evans got the victory with 3.3 innings of relief, including seven strikeouts.
UCA will host its home opener at 6 p.m. Friday versus Tarleton State. The Bears and Texans will also meet at 4 p.m. Saturday before UCA hosts Missouri State in a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bear Stadium.
UCA Softball
The Central Arkansas softball team hosted Arkansas Monticello for a midweek game at Farris Field on Wednesday.
The Bears tallied 11 hits in route to an 8-0 victory over the Blossoms. UCA improved to 7-7 on the year, while UAM dropped to 1-3 on the season.
The Bears return to action on Friday for the Adam Brown Memorial Shamrock Classic. UCA welcomes MVSU, UAPB and Western Michigan to Conway. Central Arkansas opens the tournament at 2:30 p.m. Friday against MVSU.
CBC Volleyball
Returning to the floor at Reddin Fieldhouse for the first time since October, Central Baptist College volleyball hosted the Panthers of Philander Smith College on Wednesday.
CBC (10-8) used strong return play and timely defense to defeat PSC (2-3) 3-1 by scores of 25-19, 25-22, 23-25 and 25-21.
Lena Srdanov had a big game with 22 kills and a .234 hitting percentage, while Emoree Martin added 10 kills while hitting .267. Taylor Folsom had 37 assists while three players, Alizea Garza (20), Mikayla Lawrence (12) and Emily Farmer (10) each finished with double digits in digs.
The Mustangs hit .193 on the match and had 44 kills and 11 aces while PSC had 44 kills, hit .141 and had five aces.
Next up for the Mustangs is a home game Tuesday against American Midwest conference opponent William Woods. First serve for that match will be at 7 p.m.
Hendrix Volleyball
For the first time in four seasons, Hendrix has moved into the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Coaches Top 25 Poll, checking in at No. 21 after earning 102 points in the week one rankings.
The Warriors were last ranked Nov. 22, 2016, when they finished that campaign also ranked No. 21. Hendrix was ranked in the Top 25 for 13-straight polls.
Brittany Newberry's unit and No. 20 Birmingham-Southern are the two Southern Athletic Association programs ranked in the latest poll.
The Warriors opened their season Sunday with a pair of SAA wins over Millsaps inside Grove Gymnasium.
Brittany Newberry's squad won the first match in three games by scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-20 before taking the second match in four sets by scores of 18-25, 25-16, 25-21 and 25-19. The Orange and Black won their eighth-consecutive match and improved to 9-2 at home and 15-5 in the last 20 matches in the series.
In addition, following her collegiate debut, Hendrix right side hitter Camryn Presley has been named the SAA Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.
In two wins against Millsaps, Presley averaged 4.14 kills per set and totaled 29 kills and two double-doubles. She hit .263 from her right side. In 80 total attacks, Presley only had eight errors, as Hendrix won six of seven sets.
Oglethorpe defensive specialist Kinsey Wilson was voted Defensive Player of the Week.
Hendrix travels Berry for a doubleheader March 13. First serve is set for 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.