Coming off a 2-1 series win last weekend over Lipscomb and an 11-inning affair with in-state opponent Arkansas State on Tuesday, the Central Arkansas Bears travel to North Alabama this weekend.
The Bears (9-14, 4-2 ASUN) are currently riding a two-game losing streak, falling 3-0 in the series finale against Lipscomb, and then dropped Tuesday’s game 4-3.
Each game in the Lipscomb series featured a shutout with UCA logging a 2-0 shutout in game one and a 6-0 shutout in game two.
But, the series ended with a loss, while Tuesday’s loss will be something the Bears hope to put in the rearview mirror after tying the game at three in the top of the ninth, only to surrender the game-winning run two innings later.
UCA indeed hopes to put those two losses behind as it travels to the ASUN preseason poll’s last place team North Alabama.
The Lions (6-17, 1-5 ASUN) have largely struggled since March 11, logging just one victory, a 10-1 win in a series finale March 20 against Eastern Kentucky.
Since March 11, North Alabama is 1-12 in its last 13 contests.
Opponents in that span are Little Rock for a four-game series, a midweek game against Murray State, a three-game series against Eastern Kentucky, a midweek game against Tennessee Tech, a three-game series against Jacksonville State and finally, a midweek game against Ole Miss.
The Lions come in with the league’s worst ERA with 7.39, while the batting average is second worst in the league, batting .246.
If there is a silver lining to North Alabama, senior Luke Harper leads the team in batting average, hitting .348, while getting on base at a .477 clip and slugs .464. He is 10 of 12 in stolen base attempts.
Following him is junior Austin Thrasher’s .338 batting average. He has a .520 on-base percentage and a .479 slugging percentage.
On the pitching side, sophomore Jacob Bradshaw is the Friday starter, but has a 8.31 ERA in five starts. He sports a 1-4 record while giving up 27 runs, 24 earned on 26 hits and 22 hits, while striking out 18 in 26 innings pitched.
On the other side, the team who comes in with a worse batting average in the conference is UCA, which hits .238.
No player hits above .300, while junior Hunter Hicks comes close with a .296 batting average, while getting on base at a .385 clip and slugs .463.
On the pitching side, the Bears come in with the ninth-ranked pitching staff in terms of ERA, sporting a 5.86 ERA.
Preseason all-conference selection Tyler Cleveland is the Friday starter and the team-leader in ERA with 3.24 through six starts.
He has given up 15 runs, 12 earned, on 32 hits and 10 walks on 35 strikeouts in 33.1 innings pitched.
The two teams will meet for a three-game series in Florence, Alabama, starting at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by a 2 p.m. Saturday start and a 1 p.m. Sunday start.
All games will be broadcast on 91.3 FM.
