Five Southland Conference baseball series remain before the Southland Conference Tournament is set to begin May 26-29 in Hammond, Louisiana.
Sitting with a conference record of 6-14 and currently tied for last in the SLC, the Central Arkansas Bears will need to start picking things up to make the SLC Tournament in UCA’s last season in the Southland.
That journey will begin this weekend with a home series against Stephen F. Austin at Bear Stadium, stretched across four games, starting noon Friday, followed by a Saturday doubleheader and wrapping up with a 1 p.m. start Sunday.
Not only has hitting been a struggle for UCA as they’re sitting in 10th place in the conference, hitting .234, but pitching has also not been as good as coach Allen Gum has likely hoped, allowing 5.70 earned runs, which is ninth in the conference.
The Bears have yet to win a Southland Conference series this season, getting swept in their previous two.
But, with a 5-3 win over Arkansas State on Tuesday at Bear Stadium, it may just be the momentum UCA needs as it hunts for an SLC Tournament berth.
Meanwhile, this weekend’s opponent, Stephen F. Austin, sits just two spots up in the standings, allowing for the Bears to move in the standings with a series win.
The Lumberjacks’ (9-11 SLC) offense is just as dismal as UCA’s with SFA hitting .229, which places it one spot behind UCA.
On the pitching side of things, the Lumberjacks rank fifth with a 4.69 ERA.
UCA senior Coby Potvin hits .342 on the season, while getting on base at a .448 clip.
Senior pitcher Mark Moyer leads Bears’ starters in ERA, allowing 4.35 earned runs on the season.
Leading SFA offensively is junior Kyle Kulle, who hits .295 on the season, while getting on base at a .415 clip.
Senior Jacob Stobart leads the starting pitchers in ERA, allowing 3.86 earned runs per game.
All games will be broadcast on 91.3 FM with Steve Owens on the call.
