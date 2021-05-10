After winning two of the first three games in the series, the Central Arkansas baseball team looked for a series win in Sunday’s series finale in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Things took a turn south in the bottom of the first inning as the Privateers (27-21, 22-14 Southland Conference) struck for three runs.
UNO freshman Kasten Furr singled up the middle on the first pitch of the game before senior Gaige Howard followed with a walk.
Junior Pearce Howard singled to center to load the bases before senior Luther Woullard struck out swinging.
Bears freshman starter Trent Gregson was relieved by senior Brad Verel, who gave up a two-RBI double to center by KC Simonich.
Pearce Howard scored on a sacrifice fly by senior Salo Iza before Verel got senior Beau Bratton to ground out to first to end the inning.
All three runs scored were charged to Gregson, who allowed those runners to reach before Verel came in for relief.
Neither team pushed anything across in the second, but the Bears (19-24, 14-18 SLC) did get a run back in the top of the third as junior Connor Emmet took a 1-1 pitch to left field for a two-out home run.
Verel kept the Privateers off the board once again in the bottom of the third, but he was relieved by junior Logan Gilbertson, who managed to get one out before he was relieved.
Iza and Bratton singled off Gilbertson to begin the inning and then both runners advanced on a fielder’s choice.
Senior Darren Willis doubled to right field to bring Bratton home and then Gilbertson was relieved for senior Conner Williams.
Williams caused a force at home and then got Gaige Howard to strike out looking to end the inning, ending the scoring threat there.
The Privateers led 4-1 after four.
The Bears plated another run in the top of the sixth to cut the lead in half at 4-2 when junior Taylor Daniell hit a sacrifice fly to right field, which allowed Emmet to score.
Sophomore Kolby Johnson grounded out to third to end the inning.
UCA pushed another run across in the top of the seventh after freshman Drew Sturgeon reached on a fielder’s choice.
He advanced to third on a single to right center by junior RJ Pearson before scoring on a sacrifice bunt by freshman Connor Flagg. The score was now 4-3, which would become the final score.
The Privateers threatened with a runner at third with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t push that run across.
Neither team got anything going offensively from there as New Orleans took a 4-3 win.
Gregson took the loss for UCA, giving up three runs (all earned) on two hits, one walk and one strikeout in 0.1 innings pitched.
The Bears will play in-state opponent UAPB at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Bear Stadium with the game being broadcast on 91.3 FM with Steve Owens on the call.
UCA will follow that up with the penultimate Southland Conference regular season series in Houston, Texas, at Houston Baptist University, starting Friday.
