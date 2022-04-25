The University of Central Arkansas Bears closed out their sixth consecutive ASUN series victory Saturday with a 10-5 victory over the Bellarmine Knights in the nightcap of a doubleheader at Bear Stadium.
The Bears (18-20) split the doubleheader with the Knights (8-31) and improved to 12-6 in the conference. UCA dropped the opening game of the day 10-5, following Friday's 12-1 victory.
Junior first baseman Hunter Hicks closed out a stellar weekend with two more home runs in the nightcap, and three for the day, to give him eight on the season. Hicks finished the doubleheader 4 for 7 with 7 RBI and four runs scored.
The Bears jumped out to a 5-0 lead through four innings, then put the game out of reach with a four-run sixth inning, which included Hicks' three-run shot, a no-doubter to left center. The Knights picked up three runs in the top of the eighth but the Bears answered with another insurance run in the bottom of the inning.
Sophomore Trent Gregson got the victory in relief, pitching the final five innings in relief of starter Cade Fenton. Fenton struck out five and allowed just two hits through four innings. Gregson allowed four hits and three runs to improve to 4-3 on the season.
Redshirt freshman second baseman Tanner Leonard went 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored, including a pair of doubles. Leadoff batter Kolby Johnson was 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored. Center fielder Drew Sturgeon scored a pair of runs for the Bears.
In game one, the Knights came out hot and pounded out a season-high 20 hits, scoring three runs in the opening inning and three again in the eighth. Johnson went 3 for 5 with a home run and Sturgeon was 2 for 4 for the Bears.
UCA will face Top 5 Arkansas on 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock before hitting the road next weekend for an ASUN series at Lipscomb in Nashville, Tennessee.
Softball
Another big offensive game by the Central Arkansas softball team, capped by a walk-off grand slam by Morgan Nelson, lifted the Bears to a 12-2 win over the Lipscomb Bisons. With the game three win, Central Arkansas won its fourth ASUN series after taking two against Lipscomb.
Including the walk-off, Nelson batted 3 for 4 on the day, scoring a pair of runs and putting home six RBI. Jenna Wildeman and Tremere Harris each stole three bases and Reagan Sperling added her second home run of the season.
The Bears (27-16, 12-6 ASUN) began the morning with a graduation ceremony, celebrating the academic accomplishments of those receiving their degrees after the season. Once the emotions of the ceremony settled, Central Arkansas started the scoring in the third inning, as Wildeman and Harris got on base and stole their way into scoring position. From there, Mary Kate Brown and Jaylee Engelkes drove in the duo on back-to-back at bats to open the scoring. After Lipscomb changed pitchers, Nelson drove in Engelkes to make it 3-0 after three.
Lipscomb put a run on the board in the fourth inning, cutting into the lead, but the Bisons offense was largely held in check all weekend. Sperling answered in the home half of the fourth, driving one deep past the fence in left field. Later in the inning, Brown again helped a teammate score, driving in Wildeman to make it a five-run lead.
The runs kept coming in the fifth inning, as Nelson hit her first home run of the game, a solo shot to left center. A few batters later, with a pair of runners on, Tylar Vernon hit a sacrifice fly to bring in a pinch-hitting Erin Blackburn.
Harris opened the sixth inning with a single, stealing second base to put herself in scoring position with no outs. Back-to-back walks for Brown and Engelkes loaded the bases, setting up Nelson's grand slam.
Kayla Beaver tossed the complete game, throwing six innings in her 16th win of the season. With the win, she moves into second in the ASUN for wins this season.
Up next for the Bears is a rematch with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday.
Tennis
The University of Central Arkansas tennis program finished its season Friday as it dropped the first-round matchup to the No. 4 seeded Liberty Lady Flames 4-2.
While the Bears fought valiantly, they could not muster enough to land the upset as the Lady Flames stormed back in the singles section of the dual.
UCA began this first-round matchup ready to play spoiler as they accomplished the task of winning the doubles point. This initial point eluded them in their regular-season dual as the team of Maja Gledic, and Sumomo Hamanaga got over that hump and won their doubles match the second time around.
Joining them was the consistently successful pairing of Chunxi Xin and Fuka Nonoyama as they claimed their matchup for the second straight time. Heading into singles play the second time around, the Bears were in a much better position as they were playing with a lead from the get go. However, singles play did not go its way as UCA dropped five of the six matches, with the lone match going to its all-conference player, Fuka Nonoyama. Nonoyama continued her reign of terror on the conference as she completed her 10-0 season after a quick route of her competition 6-2, 6-1.
Track and field
The University of Central Arkansas Bears track and field teams traveled to the University of Alabama for the Crimson Tide Invitational this weekend.
Setting the UCA record in the women's 4x100 relay, the UCA team of Ciara Tucker, Kendelle McCoy, Talayssia Sanders, and Laila Cleare placed 5th with a time of 45.88, beating the previous time by 0.34.
Setting the UCA record in the men's 4x100 relay, UCA Team A consisting of Kobe Gill, Tristan LaVan, Johnson Adegbite, and Emmanuel Olie placed 5th with a time of 40.25, beating the previous time by 0.22.
Setting a UCA record in the women's 400m, Tyler Rose placed 4th with a time of 55.10, beating the previous record held by her by 0.41.
Setting a UCA record, Michaelangelo Bullard placed 4th in the men's Javelin Throw with a personal record throw of 65.65m (215-feet-5).
