The University of Central Arkansas Bears rode a four-run seventh inning to a 7-3 victory over the North Alabama Lions in Sunday's ASUN series finale at Mike Lane Field.
The win gave the Bears the series 2-1, their third consecutive ASUN series victory, putting them at 6-3 in league play in their first season of ASUN play.
Sophomore right hander Trent Gregson turned in his second straight dominating performance out of the bullpen, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings and striking out nine. That comes five days after striking out a career-high 10 in relief at Arkansas State on Tuesday.
The Bears (11-15 overall) turned a 3-3 tie into a 7-3 advantage in the seventh inning. UCA scored four runs on four hits, all extra-base hits. The Bears opened the inning with a triple by Connor Emmet and back-to-back doubles by Hunter Hicks and Drew Pollum to take the lead for good. After a walk to A.J. Mendolia and a sacrifice bunt by Noah Argenta, Reid Bowman knocked in a run with a ground out.
Center fielder Drew Sturgeon then followed with an RBI double that scored Mendolia with the final run. Gregson struck out a pair of Lions in the eighth before UCA threatened again in the top of the ninth before stranding two runners.
Pollum finished 3 for 5 with two RBI, while Hicks and Sturgeon had two hits each.
The Bears will travel Tuesday to Fayetteville to face the Top 5 Arkansas Razorbacks at 6 p.m., That game will be the first of two meetings between the teams in 2022. They will also play at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock on April 26. UCA then returns home to face Jacksonville State (6-3 in ASUN) this weekend, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday night at Bear Stadium.
Softball
Wrapping up a three-game set on Sunday, the Bears (19-14, 4-5 ASUN) dropped both games of a doubleheader to North Florida. Entering the series as the ASUN's top offense, the bats struggled all weekend as the Bears couldn't get past the Osprey pitching.
Just like in the first game of the series, the Bears had a tough time getting runners on base in game one Saturday.
The seventh inning provided one more opportunity for Central Arkansas, as Kylie Griffin led off with a single through the middle. Erin Blackburn came in to pinch hit a couple of batters later, coming up with a single of her own, before Emily Sampson showed poise and drew a walk to load the bases with one out. Changing pitchers, North Florida battled through and forced a lineout and a ground out to end the threat. In the eighth, the Ospreys walked it off with a single up the middle that drove in a runner from second.
A third-straight game decided by just a couple of runs, a couple of trends were kicked in the early parts of this game. With both teams scoring in the first two innings, the teams scored before the fourth inning for the first time this series.
After surrendering one in the first inning, the Bears responded in the second inning. Reaching on a fielder's choice, Kylie Griffin continued to be a bright spot for Central Arkansas. She took advantage of a wild pitch, moving over to second and establishing herself in scoring position. Getting moved to third on a groundout, she sat 60 feet from scoring with two outs.
She would head in when a wild pitch skewed toward the right side of the plate, opening a lane for the freshman to scamper home and even the score.
Undeterred, the Ospreys picked up two more runs on back-to-back hits with one out to retake the lead at 3-1. Central Arkansas' offense slowed again, going three-up, three-down in the fourth.
Getting on base again in this game, Griffin opened the fifth inning with a single, moving to second on a subsequent error by the Ospreys. Reagan Sperling singled with the next at bat, sending Griffin to third. Capitalizing on another throwing error, Griffin sprinted home to cut the lead to just one.
Erin Blackburn singled to start the seventh inning, getting sent to second on a Griffin sacrifice bunt. Sperling singled for the second time in the game, moving Blackburn to third with one out. Morgan Nelson stayed patient in the box, earning a walk to load the bases. Facing a potentially catastrophic inning, the North Florida defense stood firm, forcing outs on the next two batters without letting any runners advance, holding onto the one-run lead.
The Bears will come home for the next week of play, starting the week with a midweek against the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday. The third SEC opponent of the season for Central Arkansas, game time against the Razorback is set for 6 p.m.
Tennis
Heading into the matchup, these were the two teams to watch as they both were jostling for a top spot in the ASUN. On paper, it was the matchup of the week, and on the court, it equaled that as the Bears fell just short of a big-time rally in the 5-2 defeat.
The Lady Flames may have gotten the first three points on the day, but the Bears were ready to counteract that as they took two straight and then nearly forced a set three in one match and nearly finished out the other. Overall, it was a solid performance for both squads as they each got the upper hand at different points of the dual.
One player to note in this match is junior Fuka Nonoyama, as she continued her streak of conference success as she is 5-0 in conference singles play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.