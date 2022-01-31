The short-handed University of Central Arkansas Bears put up a solid first half for the second straight game but fell victim to another hot-shooting team in the final 20 minutes Saturday, falling 79-59 to the Jacksonville Dolphins in ASUN Conference action at Swisher Gymnasium.
The Bears (6-14, 3-4 ASUN) were down four, 35-31, at halftime but then saw the Dolphins (13-7, 5-3 ASUN) shoot 66.7 percent from the field in the second half. UCA, playing without leading scorer and rebounder Darious Hall, out with an injury suffered Thursday night at North Florida, could not keep up, hitting just 27.3 percent in the second half and going 1 of 10 from 3-point range. The Bears scored nearly exactly what the Dolphins's opponents average (58.7 ppg), which ranks ninth in the nation.
Jacksonville improved to 10-0 at home this season.
Sophomore guard Collin Cooper kept the Bears in the game in the first half, hitting four of his career-high five 3-pointers and scoring 12 points as the visiting Bears led by as much as five points in the game's opening five minutes. Cooper finished with a team-best 17 points in a team-high 36 minutes of action.
Junior forward Eddy Kayouloud scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, while freshman Camren Hunter had 12 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Bears. UCA ended up shooting 33.3 for the game and just 21.4 percent (6 of 28) from beyond the arc.
Jacksonville's Tyreese Davis connected on 5 of 7 from 3-point range — including a string of three consecutive possessions in the second half — and led the Dolphins with 22 points after entering the game averaging 7.0 per game. Mike Marsh was the only other Jacksonville player in double figures with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
UCA held its own on the boards with one of the top rebounding teams in the ASUN, losing the battle 41-34 but pulling down 11 offensive rebounds to Jacksonville's 10.
UCA returns home for consecutive games on Scottie Pippen Court, against Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday night and against Stetson on Saturday afternoon.
Women’s Basketball
It was a tough ending for the Sugar Bears, as the Jacksonville Dolphins hit a last-second shot to steal one away from Central Arkansas, 55-53. Leading by as many as 14 in the second half, the Sugar Bears couldn't quite get enough to hold on for the win, falling to 8-11 on the year.
Randrea Wright set a career-high with 19 points, looking confident and staying aggressive throughout, hitting 11 free throws. Jayla Cody added nine points and six rebounds, with three other Sugar Bears adding at least seven points.
The first quarter skewed in favor of Central Arkansas, as the team came out and immediately started attacking the paint. Jumping out to a five-point lead, the Sugar Bears continued to put pressure on the Dolphins. Lucy Ibeh took a steal the length of the court at the end of the quarter to put the lead at seven after one.
Play evened out in the second quarter, with teams matching buckets throughout. The Sugar Bears stretched the lead to nine, but the Dolphins would counter right back. Jacksonville would make a push, Central Arkansas would answer. The Sugar Bears continued to attack the paint, getting sent to the line, where the team would finish 4 for 4 in the quarter. Wright would finish the half with 10 points and three assists.
After the halftime break is where things started to turn for the Sugar Bears. Turnovers started to pile up for Central Arkansas, and the offense ground to a halt at times. Jacksonville started connecting on 3-pointers, knocking down a pair in the third. Central Arkansas, on the other hand, continued to get into the paint and draw shooting fouls, taking advantage of swinging defenders and flailing arms. The Sugar Bears needed all of them, converting 7 of 9 from the stripe, holding the Jacksonville rally to just a two-point advantage.
Taking a six-point lead into the fourth, Swisher Gymnasium started to turn sour for the Sugar Bears. Shots quit falling, turnovers started taking their toll, and the crowd started getting into the game after being silenced for three quarters. Using an aggressive press, the Dolphins turned the Sugar Bears over on several consecutive possessions, eventually winning on a last-second shot, taking their first lead of the game.
Central Arkansas now turns its attention to returning home, where the team faces a top-tier ASUN opponent Thursday in Florida Gulf Coast. Game time against the Eagles is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Farris Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.