With their ASUN Tournament seeding already wrapped up, the University of Central Arkansas Bears dropped their regular-season finale on Saturday, losing 81-66 to the Lipscomb Bisons at Allen Arena.
The loss did not affect the Bears' seeding in next week's tournament. UCA was already the No. 3 seed from the West Division, which means a home game in the first round Tuesday night. The Bears will host East No. 6 Stetson at 6 p.m. on Scottie Pippen Court. The Bears won the first meeting 79-75 back on Feb. 5.
The Bears led 33-31 at halftime after holding the Bisons to just 29.7 percent shooting. The only Lipscomb player they did not slow down was Trae Benham, who was 4 of 6 from three-point range and had 16 points at the break. UCA, which rested freshman point guard and leading scorer Camren Hunter, got points from eight different players, including junior Darious Hall, who had missed the past two games with an injury.
The Bisons came out with a much better offensive approach in the second half, shooting a blistering 62.9 percent after halftime. Benham finished with 26 points, going 6 of 12 from beyond the arc.
Kayouloud finished with 22 points and went 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Kayouloud scored 40 points and went 5 of 6 from beyond the arc in two games versus Lipscomb. Hall finished with 11 points and 9 rebounds but fouled out in 29 minutes of action. Cooper, a sophomore from Fayetteville, played 21 minutes after spraining his ankle at North Alabama on Wednesday.
The Bears, in their first year in the ASUN, secured the No. 3 seed (of six) from the West Division with Wednesday's win at North Alabama. The UCA-Stetson winner will advance to face East No. 2 Jacksonville in the second round, on a quick turnaround. The second-round matchup will be played Thursday night at Swisher Gymnasium.
Women’s Basketball
With hosting rights on the line, the Central Arkansas women's basketball team was unable to find the finishing touches against Lipscomb. Despite leading for much of the first three quarters, an offensive slump at the worst possible time allowed the Bisons to edge out a late lead.
With the final result, the Sugar Bears end the season the 5-Seed in the ASUN West, meaning that Central Arkansas will travel to the 4-Seed in the East, which is Jacksonville University. So the Sugar Bears will go back to Jacksonville, Florida, for a date with the Dolphins next Wednesday for the first round of the ASUN Championship.
In a historical moment for the program, Hannah Langhi checked in at the 7:27 mark of the first quarter, marking her 133rd career appearance. She surpassed former Sugar Bear Micah Rice as the all-time leader in games played in Purple and Gray.
Randrea Wright was the high scorer for Central Arkansas, netting 14 points while dishing a team high four assists. Carley Hudspeth also hit double-figures, scoring 11 points with a pair of three pointers, including one late that cut a lead to two points. Lucy Ibeh, while not the greatest offensive game of her career, pulled down 14 rebounds before fouling out.
The Sugar Bears turn now to their first postseason as a member of the ASUN, facing Jacksonville on Wednesday.
As the 4-Seed in the East, Jacksonville earned the right to host the 5-Seed in the West, which fell to the Sugar Bears.
Last time the teams faced back in January, Jacksonville stole one from Central Arkansas, erasing a double-digit lead and hitting a buzzer-beater to take the win.
Track and Field
The University of Central Arkansas Bears men's and women's track and field teams have completed Day 2 in Lynchburg, Virginia, at the ASUN Track and Field Championship. The event was hosted at Liberty University's Indoor Track Complex.
Timon Dresselhaus set a UCA record previously held by him in the men's Heptathlon by earning 5116 points, beating his previous record by 136 points.
Ayana Harris broke the UCA record in the women's 60-meter hurdles with a personal record time of 8.74, beating the previous record by 0.09.
Tyler Rose set a UCA record previously held by her in the women's 400m dash with a time of 55.62, breaking her previous record by 0.66.
This makes four records broken during the ASUN Championships, including Malik Beasley's record in the men's weight throw yesterday.
Jordan Atkins placed first in the men's 60m hurdles with a time of 7.99, tying the current school record held by him.
Beach Volleyball
The Central Arkansas beach volleyball team split its games in the Shoals Beach Bash, hosted by North Alabama.
The Sugar Bears started the day with a 5-0 sweep over Hendrix. The Sugar Bears were unable to defeat the hosts, North Alabama, later in the day, falling 3-2. The duo of Carol Barbosa and Faith Hasness won both of their matches today from the number one. While the duo of Kelsie Sager and Evelyn Griffith Davis also won both of their matches today from the number three.
The Sugar Bears travel to Fort Worth, Texas, next weekend for the Horned Frog Challenge to take on South Carolina, Florida State, Georgia State, and the hosts, TCU.
