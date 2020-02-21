It was tough sledding for both Central Arkansas basketball teams against the Southland Conference-leading Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, the Bears and Sugar Bears return home for another conference matchup.
The Bears (9-18, 8-8 SLC) had a poor night of shooting, hitting just 25 of 65 shots from the field and 4 of 24 from 3-point land in the loss.
UCA missed all 12 first-half attempts, hitting just a third of its attempts in the second half.
Those first-half misfires helped paved the way for a 42-22 deficit in Nacogdoches, Texas.
That loss was the second loss in a row for the Bears and the second in a row where 3-point shooting has been a point of struggle for UCA as it hit just 6 of 24 3-pointers in an 82-67 loss to Sam Houston State on Feb. 15 in Huntsville, Texas.
But, with four games remaining, a talented Nicholls State team comes into town.
The Colonels (18-9, 12-4 SLC) come in as the second-place team in the SLC as well as riding a four-game winning streak.
Starting Feb. 8, the Colonels beat SHSU (88-82), Lamar (69-65 on Feb. 12), Southeastern Louisiana (81-71 on Feb. 15) and Northwestern State (73-69 on Feb. 19).
Despite shooting at a lower percentage on both overall field goals and 3-pointers, Nicholls escaped Natchitoches, Louisiana, with the win.
But, the Colonels did double the Demons’ free throw total.
UCA and Nicholls previously met Jan. 18 in Thibodaux, Louisiana, where the Colonels beat the Bears 79-72.
That game was a tale of two halves as UCA outscored Nicholls 43-30 in the first half, while the Colonels outshot the Bears 49-29 in the second.
UCA was on fire in the first half, shooting 53.6% from the field and 66.7% from beyond the 3-point line, but cooled off significantly in the second half, shooting 39.3% and 33.3% from beyond the arc.
On the other side, Nicholls, in the first half, shot 39.3% percent from the field and 36.4% from 3-point land.
In the second half, the Colonels heated up, hitting 53.1% from the field and 54.6% from beyond the 3-point line.
UCA junior guard DeAndre Jones led all scorers with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Nicholls senior forward Elvis Harvey Jr. led the Colonels with 24 points.
For the season, senior guard Dexter McClanahan leads Nicholls in points per game with a 13.4 average, while sophomore forward Warith Alatishe leads the team in rebounds per game at 8.6 and blocks with 37.
Junior guard Kevin Johnson leads the team in assists with 97 as well as steals with 50.
Junior guard Rylan Bergersen leads the Bears in points per game with 14.9, while Jones leads the team in assists with 102.
Junior center Hayden Koval leads the team in rebounds per game at 7.8 as well as blocks with 83, while junior forward Jared Chatham leads the team in steals with 24.
On the women’s side, the Sugar Bears offense ran dry for the first three quarters of the game, hitting just 8 of 47 shots, which led to a 40-22 deficit heading into the fourth quarter.
UCA heated up in the fourth quarter, hitting 7 of 14 shots, but the deficit was already too large to overcome as the Lady’Jacks outscored the Sugar Bears 18-15 in the final quarter to leave Conway with a 58-37 win.
The loss was the third in a row for the Sugar Bears as they are barely staying above water for one of the final spots in the SLC Tournament with just four games remaining.
Their next opponent follows UCA in the standings and is looking to get into one of the final spots of the tournament as Nicholls sits one game behind the Sugar Bears.
The Colonels have started to climb in the standings lately with a three-game winning streak, which started with a 62-60 win over Lamar.
Southeastern Louisiana fell 54-49 to Nicholls as did Northwestern State lost 73-66 to the Colonels.
Now, both teams battle for a chance at the final spot in the tournament.
On Jan. 18, the Sugar Bears and Colonels battled in Thibodaux, Louisiana, with UCA leaving with a 53-46 win.
UCA nearly doubled up Nicholls in the first and third quarters, outscoring the Colonels 14-8 in both quarters.
Sugar Bears junior forward Briana Trigg and Nicholls senior guard Airi Hamilton led all scorers with 14 points.
Senior forward Chrystal Ezechukwu leads the Colonels in 13.5 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game and 22 blocks, while senior guard Tykeria Williams leads the team with 107 assists and 61 steals.
UCA senior guard Taylor Sells leads the team with 9.7 points per game along with 29 steals and 72 assists.
Junior forward Hannah Langhi leads the team in 6.1 rebounds per game and 25 blocks.
The Sugar Bears kick off a UCA home doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Farris Center with the Bears following at 3 p.m.
