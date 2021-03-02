On Monday, the Southland Conference announced it would be expanding the SLC Tournament field from eight to 10 teams because of difficulties with the COVID pandemic.
Thus, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears’ ticket to Katy, Texas, was punched after a 62-47 win over McNeese on Monday at the Farris Center.
The UCA men, however, still have some work to do and will likely need some help to get to Katy.
The Sugar Bears (10-12, 8-6 SLC) got off to a rough start to begin SLC play, losing three straight.
Since then, the UCA women have won eight of 11 and have marched into a fourth-place tie with Lamar with two regular games remaining.
The Sugar Bears are currently riding a two-game winning streak with a 55-53 win over Abilene Christian at home Saturday and then beat McNeese 62-47 on Monday inside the Farris Center.
Monday’s win over the Cowgirls avenged a 59-45 conference-opening loss to McNeese State, while four UCA women reached double figures.
Junior guard Carley Hudspeth led the way with 14 points, followed by 12 by senior forward Briana Trigg and junior forward Lucy Ibeh, UCA’s season-leading scorer at 13.5 points per game, and 10 from Ayanna Trigg.
Both Trigg sisters and Ibeh finished with double-doubles with Ayanna finishing with 11 rebounds, and Briana and Ibeh finishing with 10.
The Sugar Bears doubled up McNeese in rebounds, pulling down 54 to the Cowgirls’ 27.
UCA nearly outrebounded McNeese on the offensive glass, grabbing 24 offensive rebounds.
Those 24 rebounds led to 24 second chance points.
Now, the Sugar Bears take on Southeastern Louisiana at home Wednesday for a return match of a Jan. 27 60-54 UCA win at Hammond, Louisiana.
The Lady Lions (10-6, 9-4 SLC) have proved to be one of the top teams in the conference, clutching onto the second seed in the tournament behind conference undefeated Stephen F. Austin and a half-game ahead of 8-4 (SLC) Sam Houston.
Since that Jan. 27 loss at home to the Sugar Bears, SLU has rattled off six wins in a row, with two games postponed sandwiched in between.
The Lady Lions’ most recent win came in dominating fashion as SLU dismantled Northwestern State 73-39 in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Four Lady Lions reached double figures as sophomore guard Daija Harvey led the way with 16 points.
SLU leading scorer senior guard/forward Morgan Carrier, who averages 12.9 points per game, finished with 12.
The two teams are set to square off at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Farris Center.
On the men’s side, the Bears came off a strong 84-82 win at home Saturday over now 11-2 Abilene Christian, but followed with a 79-66 loss to Stephen F. Austin on Monday at the Farris Center.
Against SFA, the Bears played the Lumberjacks tough in the first half, trailing 35-32, but out of the break, UCA couldn’t answer SFA’s shooting.
The Lumberjacks hit at a 48-percent clip in the first half, but shot even better in the second, hitting 56.7 percent of their shots, while UCA made 39.3 percent of their shots.
SFA outscored the Bears 44-34 in the second half in the win.
But now, after those two games, UCA sits in 12th, but can climb into the top 10 and qualify for the tournament with a pair of wins and some help from McNeese and Lamar, as well as Houston Baptist.
The first of the final two come against conference 5-8 Southeastern Louisiana.
The Lions are currently riding a two-game losing streak and are looking to beat the Bears for the second time this season.
SLU knocked off UCA 69-57 on Jan. 30 in Hammond, Louisiana, with the Lions essentially winning the game at the free-throw line, hitting 18 of 25 shots to the Bears’ 8 of 14.
SLU season-leading scorer senior guard Keon Clergeot, who averages 15.5 on the season, scored his season average of 15 points in the game.
He was outscored by sophomore guard Isaiah Kirby, who finished with 17.
UCA leading scorer senior guard Rylan Bergersen, who averages 17 points per game, was held to 13 points in the loss.
Wednesday’s rematch will be played at 7 p.m. in the Farris Center.
Both games will be broadcast on 91.3 FM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.