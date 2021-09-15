The Central Arkansas men's soccer team scored in the final two minutes to seal a 3-2 victory over Memphis. The Bears move to 5-1 with the ASUN opener on the horizon.
The Bears started off the quickest of the two sides when Ruben Gill put the first shot on frame in the sixth minute.
It wasn't until the 31st minute when Bradyn Knutson crossed the ball in which found the head of Alberto Suarez, who nodded the ball across the frame into the feet of Ole Kjoerholt who tapped it in.
In the 40th minute, Jerry Gutierrez was tripped inside the penalty area which led to a penalty kick for the Bears. Alberto Suarez stepped up and tucked away the 12-yard shot, which gave him the Central Arkansas School Record for goals in consecutive matches.
The second half saw both teams take chances early on in the half, but no one was able to break the 2-0 lead the Bears set. Zach Schawl kept Memphis out after a curling shot nearly found the top corner, but the goalkeeper palmed it away safely.
The lead held until the 80th minute when Memphis got a goal back after a quick counter-attack. The Tigers equalized just two minutes later after an awkward ball caught Zach Schawl out of position. In the 88th minute, Karim Diao cut off a back-pass by the Memphis defense. Diao rounded the goalkeeper and tucked the ball into the back of the net to give the Bears the lead with two minutes to play.
The Bears travel to North Florida for their ASUN opener Sept. 18. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Women’s Golf
The University of Central Arkansas women's golf team finished fifth Tuesday at the Golfweek Fall Challenge at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club.
UCA shot rounds of 292-283-302 and finished at 877.
Sophomore Camila Moreno, from Bogota, Columbia, shot a final-round 79 and finished in a tie for ninth place at 216. Junior Elin Kumlin shot UCA's best round of the day with a 2-over 73 and finished in a tie for 17th place at 218.
Sophomore Pim-orn Thitisup shot a 76 on Tuesday and tied for 27th place at 220. Junior Tania Nunez finished up with a 3-over 74 and tied for 40th place, while junior Karley Wittington tied for 58th (81).
Campbell topped the 20-team field at 853, followed by Jacksonville State (865), East Carolina (867), Lipscomb (871) and UCA (877).
UCA competes next at the Golfweek Conference Challenge on Sept. 27-29 in Wolcott, Colorado.
Men’s Golf
Sophomore Blaine Calhoon shot a final-round 72 on Tuesday as the University of Central Arkansas finished 20th at the Louisiana Tech Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at Squire Creek.
Calhoon, of Cabot, shot 78-77-72 for a 227. Junior Spencer Jenkins was UCA's top finisher with rounds of 73-72-79_224. Sophomore Sam Long of Liverpool, England, had rounds of 76-75-77_228, while senior Trey Depriets of Lake City, shot 79-82-79_240. Junior Josh Turnock of Manchester, England, went 81-81-86_248. Playing as an individual, Davis Irving shot 83-82-75_240.
LSU took the title at 841, followed by UTSA, Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech rounding out the top four.
The Bears are back in action Sept. 26-28 at the J.T. Poston Invitational in Sapphire, North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.