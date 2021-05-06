The Southland Conference announced its weekly athlete of the week for track and field Wednesday.
Taylor Coleman was named the conference's field athlete of the week after an outstanding performance in the final regular-season meet.
On Saturday, Coleman won the triple jump with a personal-best mark of 12.79 (41-11.5).
She also produced the longest jump in UCA history. Her jump is the fourth-best mark in the Southland this season and is tied for 62nd in the NCAA.
CBC
On the first day of the American Midwest Conference Tournament, the conference announced its all-conference selections.
Seven Central Baptist College softball players, Allison Seats, Hannah Work, Baleigh Jackson, Alyssa Estrada, Katie Goike, Allie Burroughs and Ysabella Esquivel were all selected to the all-conference teams.
Seats was the Co-AMC Player of the Year and a first team selection. She batted .403 during the regular season with 39 runs scored, eight doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 52 RBI, 106 total bases, an .822 slugging percentage and nine stolen bases. She led the AMC in slugging, runs scored, hits (52), RBI, home runs, and total bases.
Work was the AMC Freshman of the Year and a first team selection. She led the AMC in innings pitched (119.1) and additionally finished eighth in the AMC in ERA (3.28), eighth in opponent batting average (.274), 10th in strikeouts (43), and second in wins (14).
Jackson was selected to the first team as well. She led CBC in batting average at .410 (fifth in the AMC) and doubles (17 – led the AMC) and ranked second in the conference in slugging (.730), second in hits (50), tied for sixth in RBI (27), tied for second in home runs (six), second in total bases (89), and seventh in on base percentage at .447.
Estrada was also a first team selection. She batted .380 this season with 34 runs scored, eight doubles, three triples, 20 RBI, 18 walks and 11 steals and she ranked fourth in the AMC in on base percentage at .468.
Goike was a second team selection. She hit .372 this season with 30 runs scored, 16 doubles, three home runs, 35 RBI, a .581 slugging percentage and ranked tied for fifth in the AMC in runs scored, tied for third in hits (48), second in RBI, second in doubles, and fourth in total bases (75).
Burroughs was also a second team selection. She finished fourth in the AMC in ERA (2.61), third in opponent batting average (.255), third in innings pitched (110), sixth in strikeouts (58), and fourth in wins (12).
Esquivel was the final second team selection. She finished the season batting .363 with 29 runs scored, 37 hits, seven doubles, a triple, 15 RBI and 16 stolen bases.
