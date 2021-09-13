Cross Country
The University of Central Arkansas Bears cross country team hosted the UCA XC Challenge on Sept. 11 at Beaverfork Lake. The Bears had a successful day of racing with the women placing first with a score of 21 and the men placing first with a score of 25.
With the pair of wins over second place Little Rock, both on the men's and women's sides, UCA earns the first four points in the 2021 Governor's I-40 Showdown.
The women's team was led by sophomore Sara Steimel who placed first with a time of 18:14.6.
Following close behind in second was freshman Felisa Saheib with a time of 18:49.8. A pack of runners followed, starting with sophomore Marie Moller Schmidt in fifth with a time of 19:00.5. freshman Emma Selph came in sixth with a time of 19:08.3. Coming in seventh, sophomore Anna Bommes had a time of 19:10.3. sophomore Bekah Bostian had a time of 19:16.6 for eighth place. freshman Ali Nachtigal was close behind in eleventh place with a time of 19:31.7.
Multiple personal records were set at the UCA XC Challenge including, Schmidt with her time of 19:00.5, Saheib with her time of 18:49.8, Selph with her time of 19:08.3, Bommes with her time of 19:10.3, and Bostian with her time of 19:16.6.
The men's team was led by freshman Fionn Harrington who placed second overall with a time of 15:26.7. Following him, junior Thomas Cain placed fourth with a time of 15:30.0. junior Tate Whaley placed fifth with a time of 15:39.2. In sixth, sophomore Parker Jackson had a time of 15:40.7. freshman River Hill placed eighth with a time of 15:54.4. junior Christian Tamura placed ninth with a time of 15:54.6. In eleventh, junior William Ryan-Johnson had a time of 15:55.3.
Multiple personal records were set at the UCA XC Challenge including Cain with a time of 15:30.0, Whaley with a time of 15:39.2, Jackson with a time of 15:40.7, Tamura with a time of 15:54.6, and Ryan-Johnson with a time of 15:55.3.
Volleyball
Central Arkansas volleyball finished out its final leg of the South Dakota Classic as it dropped the last match in the tournament to Milwaukee in three sets.
The Sugar Bears got their bumps in as they faced a stout Panthers squad that posted a .449 hitting percentage for the match.
UCA could not get anything going as Milwaukee had its number and showcased why it’s better than its 4-5 record.
While the Sugar Bears may have lost, they still posted a few individuals that performed solidly throughout the contest.
freshman Mackenzie Vernon was one of the main contributors as she led the team in kills with five and added two total blocks to her day.
Graduate Amari Mitchell also helped on the blocking and kill side as she posted one block and four kills on a .571 hitting percentage.
sophomore Macy Blackburn helped in the action as she posted one block and five kills on the day.
Up next, the Sugar Bears will head to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, as they participate in Southeast Missouri State's tournament, the Redhawks' Invitational.
That tournament will begin Sep. 17 as UCA will take on Southern Illinois at 1 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
The Central Arkansas women's soccer team fell 1-0 to Arkansas State on Sunday. The result gives the Bears a 3-5 record.
The Bears started the match with the first chance when Emma Hawkins put a shot just wide of the post in the third minute. The Red Wolves took the lead in the seventh minute after a quick attacking spell.
Morgan Rollow and Sydney Brough both nearly equalized in the 12th minute after the Arkansas State goalkeeper parried the ball twice. Kelly Van Gundy put a strong shot toward the bottom right corner but the shot was pushed away in the 41st minute.
Central Arkansas played strong defense in the final 45 minutes, but just could not find the equalizer. Emma Hawkins and Gracie Hair both had good chances in the final ten minutes, but couldn't find the back of the net.
As time went on, both teams began showing fatigue as the Bears opened up the Red Wolves defense for multiple good chances.
The Bears travel Sept. 17 to Grambling State for their final non-conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
