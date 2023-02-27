SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears dropped their third consecutive one-run game to the Missouri State Bears on Sunday afternoon, losing 2-1 in the series finale at Hammons Field.

UCA (3-4) got its lone run from a solo home run by junior center fielder Drew Sturgeon in the eighth inning, one of just four Bears' hits on the day. UCA pitching, starter Noah Argenta and reliever Payton Windham, held MSU to just three hits, including a solo home run in the third inning, and struck out a combined 14 batters.

