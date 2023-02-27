SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears dropped their third consecutive one-run game to the Missouri State Bears on Sunday afternoon, losing 2-1 in the series finale at Hammons Field.
UCA (3-4) got its lone run from a solo home run by junior center fielder Drew Sturgeon in the eighth inning, one of just four Bears' hits on the day. UCA pitching, starter Noah Argenta and reliever Payton Windham, held MSU to just three hits, including a solo home run in the third inning, and struck out a combined 14 batters.
Argenta, in his second career start on the mound, struck out a career-best nine batters but also walked six. Both MSU runs were charged to him. Windham worked the final 3 2/3 innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five more.
MSU's first run came on a lead-off home run by leading hitter Nick Rodriguez in the third. They added the second run in the fifth when Argenta left with two on, one out. Mason Hull delivered an RBI single through the right side of the infield for a 2-0 MSU lead.
Senior Kolby Johnson (double), junior catcher Hayden Seldomridge and sophomore second baseman Tanner Leonard had UCA's other hits. Leonard also stole his team-high fifth base of the season.
UCA returns home today for a matchup with the Memphis Tigers at 4 p.m. at Bear Stadium. The Bears' next 13 games will all be played within the state of Arkansas, with three home series, a home single game with Missouri State and road games at Little Rock and Arkansas State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.