KANSAS CITY, Missouri — United Soccer Coaches has released its annual Division I All-Region Teams, with a pair of women's soccer players earning honors from the organization.
Emma Hawkins and Gracie Hair have both been named to the all-south region second team for their extraordinary seasons in 2021.
Both played massive roles in UCA's first season in the ASUN, earning the Bears a share of the ASUN West regular season title with a 4-1 record in division play.
After being selected seventh in the preseason poll, the Bears overperformed expectations from the rest of the league, holding the third-best record in the conference at the end of the year.
"Congratulations to both Gracie and Emma,” coach Jeremy Bishop said. “It's great to receive regional recognition on both ends of the field in a successful season. These awards highlight a team that competed well all over the field with Gracie playing a big role on the defensive end and Emma playing a big role on the offensive end."
Hawkins earns the nod after leading the ASUN in goals (15), assists (seven) and points (37), all career-highs.
The Forney, Texas, native set a UCA record for points in a season, eclipsing the previous record of 33.
Her 15 goals also tied the single-season record at UCA, and was a personal career-high by one goal.
The junior forward had three games of multiple goals this season, netting a pair of goals against Tulsa, North Florida, as well as Kennesaw State in the ASUN Championship Quarterfinal.
On the year, she scored against 12 of Central Arkansas' opponents, scoring seven goals in the team's first year as a member of the ASUN.
Hair was a mainstay on the backline all season for the bears, appearing in all 18 matches and playing the most minutes of anyone on the team.
Though a defender, the Tulsa, Oklahoma, native scored two goals on the season, scoring once in the 5-0 drubbing of Jacksonville State, before netting the game-winner at North Alabama.
The defender also added three assists, including the helper on Hawkins' goal that tied the UCA single-season goals record.
With Hair leading the defense, Central Arkansas shutout seven opponents in 2021, including five ASUN foes.
Down the stretch, UCA outscored opponents 9-4 in division play, with three clean sheets for the Bears.
