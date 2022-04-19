The 2022 UCA men's soccer schedule hosts four home ASUN matches along with an away trip to Portland, Oregon, and Washington.
After last season's tie for first ASUN finish and runners-up in the conference tournament, the Bears will look to continue their success in their new conference.
Head coach Frank Kohlenstein said about the upcoming season, "The program learned a lot about competing on the highest level and despite losing some outstanding members of the team, we look forward to taking what we have learned and becoming a better team."
The Bears begin their fall season with three exhibition matches starting with away matches against Tulsa and Omaha on Aug. 12 and 15, and hosting Christian Brothers on Aug. 20.
Just six days later, Central Arkansas hit the road for Portland and Washington. To start September, the Bears travel to Texas to face SMU before their first home match of the season against Air Force Academy.
Their final match before ASUN play begins is an away trip to Memphis.
Starting ASUN play, the Bears host Jacksonville before traveling to Stetson a week later.
A battle with North Florida in Conway comes a week after the Stetson match. With a home non-conference match three days later against ORU.
Three ASUN matches follows, starting with an away trip to Bellarmine, a rematch of last season's ASUN Tournament Semi-Final. A return to Conway to host Florida Gulf Coast on Oct. 15 before the final ASUN away trip of the regular season against Liberty.
The Bears will stay on the road to take on UMKC before returning home for their final match of the regular season, a rematch of the ASUN Championship last season against Lipscomb.
"The ASUN proved to be an outstanding conference with gifted players and outstanding coaches in charge of every program,” Kohlenstein said. “There are no easy matches in the ASUN and we will work to be a tougher and more focused squad for our competitions ahead. We believe that the 21 season has been a step up for the program and as you can see by the schedule we want to move toward learning how we can go even higher."
