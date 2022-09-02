The Missouri State Bears, a familiar foe, met the Central Arkansas Bears on the Stripes to open the 2022 football season for both teams. Missouri State’s defense kept the team grounded while the offense slowly caught fire en route to their 27-14 victory over UCA.
In what is the fourth match-up between these two schools in the last three seasons, a late touchdown by MSU in the second quarter turned out to be a massive momentum swing in which MSU took full control of the game.
With that being said, UCA had the first chance to strike with a 35-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter, however, it was no good. This would be UCA’s only chance at scoring in the first quarter.
UCA once again had the chance to score first in the second half as it would lean on their run game and reach the red zone for the first time at the six minute mark in the third quarter. This drive included multiple first-down runs by Kylin James and Darius Hale. However, the UCA Bears would be stood up by MSU. UCA would then attempt their second field goal of the game from 22-yards out and would be no good. MSU overwhelmingly held the momentum after the chip shot was missed by UCA senior kicker Hayden Ray — his second miss of the night on two attempts.
MSU would respond by driving down the field and converting a 37-yard field goal. This would be the second conversion on two tries by MSU kicker Jose Pizano. The lead would be extended to 20-0 with 1:10 left in the third quarter. UCA would show fight in the 4th quarter and drive the length of the field and cap that drive with an 11-yard quarterback scramble for a touchdown by junior Will McElvain.
UCA’s touchdown cut the MSU lead to 20-7, but MSU would respond in the fastest way possible with an ensuing 98-yard kick return for a touchdown. The kick return would extend the MSU lead to 27-7 with nearly 12 minutes to play. UCA would be forced to punt on the ensuing possession, but would recover a MSU muffed punt.
UCA took advantage with an 8-yard touchdown pass to freshman Miles Butler from McIlvain with 9:35 to go in the game. This would be the final score of the game from either side.
McIlvain finished the game 18-31 for 173 yards passing, two touchdowns total, and two interceptions. Butler led UCA in receiving with six catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Darius Hale had 18 carries for 99 yards while fellow sophomore running back Kylin James added 84 yards on 8 carries.
When asked about his team’s effort rushing the football, UCA coach Nathan Brown said, “Kylin and Darius are going to be such big keys to our success this year. We have to keep feeding them the ball. They are both going to be special, special, special players for us.”
McIlvain spoke on the challenge of playing Ole Miss next week and said, “These are the types of opportunities you want, to play schools like this. We just need to go out there and embrace it and have fun.”.
UCA will play at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
