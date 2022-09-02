The Missouri State Bears, a familiar foe, met the Central Arkansas Bears on the Stripes to open the 2022 football season for both teams. Missouri State’s defense kept the team grounded while the offense slowly caught fire en route to their 27-14 victory over UCA.

In what is the fourth match-up between these two schools in the last three seasons, a late touchdown by MSU in the second quarter turned out to be a massive momentum swing in which MSU took full control of the game.

