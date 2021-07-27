The University of Central Arkansas athletic teams recently joined the ASUN Conference.
It's a big-time move, but certainly not the first move they’ve made.
In fact, the ASUN will be the fourth conference that UCA has been in over the past three decades.
The Bears go back to the early days of the Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference. Or, as one is almost contractually obligated to refer to the now defunct league as, “the old AIC.”
The old AIC was a glorious conference, with a rich history, full of small schools from the Natural State.
The conference origins date back to the late 1920s
In addition to UCA, you had staples like Arkansas Tech, UA-Monticello, Harding, Henderson State, Hendrix, Ouachita Baptist and Southern Arkansas.
Road trips to places like Russellville, Searcy, Arkadelphia and Magnolia were quick, easy and fun.
There were some great mascots too, including the Henderson State Reddies and SAU Muleriders.
Several of the schools had different, and really unique monikers, for the men and women.
The UCA men are of course the Bears, but several of their women’s teams are proudly known as the Sugar Bears.
Arkansas Tech has the Wonder Boys and Golden Suns. UAM are the Boll Weevils and the Cotton Blossoms. That’s great stuff.
Former members of the AIC also included Arkansas State in the 1930s and 1940s, UA-Little Rock in the 1960s and 1970s, and UA-Pine Bluff in the 1970s and 1980s.
The AIC was part of the NAIA, as opposed to the NCAA. Hendrix left the AIC in 1992 to move to the NCAA Division III ranks.
UCA left in 1993 to join the NCAA Division II and the Gulf South Conference, along with Henderson. Arkansas Tech, UAM and SAU soon followed, and then OBU and Harding a few years after them.
The Gulf South also brought a few new names that Bear fans would become familiar with, including Delta State, Valdosta, West Georgia and North Alabama. UCA had a lot of success in the Gulf South.
But a move to NCAA I-AA, or now the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) and the Southland Conference came in 2006.
It was a big step up, from Division II to Division I. But it was the right move for the school, both from an athletic standpoint as well as an overall brand and marketing view.
The opponents consisted of teams like McNeese, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, SE Louisiana, Lamar, Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin, Houston Baptist and Abilene Christian.
Travel extended into the far reaches of Texas and Louisiana. UCA had a lot of successes in the Southland, too.
But now comes the ASUN.
Among the new teams we’ll soon become familiar with are Eastern Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Kennesaw State, Liberty and Lipscomb. It also includes a reunion with former Gulf South foe North Alabama.
ASU and UALR are currently members of the Sun Belt Conference.
There has been chatter, literally for decades, about UCA joining up in the same conference as Arkansas State and Little Rock. It makes a lot of sense in a lot of ways, and I do think it will eventually happen.
But for now, it’s time to enjoy the ASUN. If history is any indication, the Bears and Sugar Bears will soon be competing for championships here, too.
