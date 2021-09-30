WOLCOTT, Colorado — The University of Central Arkansas finished in a three-way tie for 15th place at the weather-shortened Golfweek Red Sky Classic played at Red Sky Golf Club's Fazio Course.
UCA had rounds of 283-318 for a 601 two-day total. Wednesday's third round was canceled after Tuesday's second round was delayed by weather, forcing the finish to move to Wednesday morning.
UCA junior Tania Nunez shot rounds of 67-78_145 and tied for 24th place overall. Junior Elin Kumlin shot 69-81_150 and tied for 48th.
UCA sophomore Camila Moreno shot 73-79_152 and tied for 58th, while junior Karley Wittington shot 74-80_154 and tied for 75th. Sophomore Pim-orn Thitisup tied for 83rd place with rounds of 74-81_155.
UCA competes next on Oct. 18-20 at the Ozarks National Invitational at Ozarks National Golf Club in Branson, Missouri.
