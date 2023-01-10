Continuing her lights out play on the court, Central Arkansas Sugar Bear Parris Atkins has been named the ASUN Freshman of the Week for a second time this season, the conference announced Monday afternoon. It marks the second-straight award for Atkins, who claimed last week’s nod as well.
Atkins has been a critical piece for the start of the ASUN schedule, as the Bryant native poured in 47 points over three games last week, averaging over 15 per game. In the upset of Eastern Kentucky, Atkins poured in a career-best 18 points, shooting 7-of-11 from the field while adding a three-pointer and three free throws. The three games of double-digit scoring add to an already impressive resume, as the freshman has now scored double-digits in seven-straight games, and ten of the last 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.